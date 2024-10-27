College Football HQ

AP top 25 poll: Texas A&M jumps, LSU drops in Week 10 college football rankings

What teams are heading up, and falling down, in the AP top 25 college football rankings as we move into Week 10 and November football.

James Parks

Where things stand in the AP top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 10 games.
Where things stand in the AP top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 10 games. / USA Today Sports | Imagn
In this story:

As we pick up the pieces from another consequential weekend of games across the country, let’s take a look at where things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10.

Four-fifths of the bottom teams in last week’s rankings lost on Saturday, leaving AP top 25 voters with quite a conundrum over what teams to include in the new poll.

Usually, teams that received votes the week before would emerge as candidates to move into the official rankings, but most of those teams also lost over the weekend, limiting the pool of potential top 25 teams for pollsters to choose from.

There was one notable change in the top 10 of the rankings after previous No. 8 LSU lost on the road at Texas A&M in a battle of the last two teams undefeated in SEC play.

Where does that leave everything in the updated top 25 college football rankings this week? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put in Week 10, according to AP voters.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Oregon (61)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Miami
  6. Texas
  7. Tennessee
  8. Notre Dame
  9. BYU
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Clemson
  12. Iowa State
  13. Indiana
  14. Alabama
  15. Boise State
  16. LSU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Ole Miss
  20. SMU
  21. Army
  22. Washington State
  23. Colorado
  24. Illinois
  25. Missouri

How did we do? Our prediction for the AP top 25 rankings

More ... Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 10

Other teams receiving votes

These teams got votes on AP top 25 ballots, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week

Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.

AP top 25 biggest movers

LSU (Down 8). The loss at Texas A&M drops the Tigers to 2 losses and down 8 spots in the rankings looking ahead to a date against Alabama.

Texas A&M (Up 4). Coming back to beat LSU is enough for voters to put the Aggies in the top 10, but not as high as LSU’s former No. 8 position.

Missouri (Down 4). Despite getting shut out by Alabama, these Tigers remain in the rankings with a lack of other rankable teams in the pollsters’ eyes.

Illinois (Down 4). Likewise for the Illini, who lost an ugly game at Oregon, the second Big Ten loss for this team, both against ranked opponents and on the road.

College football’s undefeated teams

So long, Navy. Adios, Liberty. 

After the Midshipmen got trounced by the Fighting Irish, and the Flames got upset by Kennesaw State, we’re left with eight teams embodying perfection as we move into November football...

ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh

Big Ten: Oregon, Penn State, Indiana

Big 12: BYU, Iowa State

AAC: Army

More ... ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 10

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Rankings