AP top 25 poll: Texas A&M jumps, LSU drops in Week 10 college football rankings
As we pick up the pieces from another consequential weekend of games across the country, let’s take a look at where things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10.
Four-fifths of the bottom teams in last week’s rankings lost on Saturday, leaving AP top 25 voters with quite a conundrum over what teams to include in the new poll.
Usually, teams that received votes the week before would emerge as candidates to move into the official rankings, but most of those teams also lost over the weekend, limiting the pool of potential top 25 teams for pollsters to choose from.
There was one notable change in the top 10 of the rankings after previous No. 8 LSU lost on the road at Texas A&M in a battle of the last two teams undefeated in SEC play.
Where does that leave everything in the updated top 25 college football rankings this week? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put in Week 10, according to AP voters.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (61)
- Georgia (1)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Boise State
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Pittsburgh
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Army
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Missouri
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes on AP top 25 ballots, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week
Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
LSU (Down 8). The loss at Texas A&M drops the Tigers to 2 losses and down 8 spots in the rankings looking ahead to a date against Alabama.
Texas A&M (Up 4). Coming back to beat LSU is enough for voters to put the Aggies in the top 10, but not as high as LSU’s former No. 8 position.
Missouri (Down 4). Despite getting shut out by Alabama, these Tigers remain in the rankings with a lack of other rankable teams in the pollsters’ eyes.
Illinois (Down 4). Likewise for the Illini, who lost an ugly game at Oregon, the second Big Ten loss for this team, both against ranked opponents and on the road.
College football’s undefeated teams
So long, Navy. Adios, Liberty.
After the Midshipmen got trounced by the Fighting Irish, and the Flames got upset by Kennesaw State, we’re left with eight teams embodying perfection as we move into November football...
ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh
Big Ten: Oregon, Penn State, Indiana
Big 12: BYU, Iowa State
AAC: Army
