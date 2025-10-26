AP top 25 poll: Ole Miss rises, LSU falls out of Week 10 college football rankings
As expected, there wasn’t much change near the top of the AP top 25 college football rankings coming out of this weekend, but voters did reassign some of their first-place votes among the three best teams in the country.
Ohio State retained its position at No. 1 this week, but lost six of its first-place votes, with five of them being awarded to Indiana and one to Texas A&M.
Indiana smashed UCLA by 50 points at home, while Texas A&M emphatically dissected LSU on the road to emerge as a legitimate SEC championship and national title contender.
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt each moved up 1 place after key wins against SEC counterparts Oklahoma and Missouri, respectively, while four previously-ranked teams were dropped from the top 25 after some very costly losses.
Most of the action that affected the rankings, and thus resulted in the most change in this week’s poll, took place among those lower-placed teams, with five of the bottom ten ranked programs losing their games over the weekend.
Where do things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings as we look ahead to an active slate of Week 10 games?
AP top 25 rankings entering Week 10
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Ohio State (54)
2. Indiana (11)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
T-10. Miami
T-10. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis
Teams that dropped out: 18 USF, 20 LSU, 23 Illinois, 24 Arizona State
Other teams receiving votes
These teams received votes from AP pollsters, but not enough of them to qualify for the top 25 football rankings this week
Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, USF 22, San Diego State 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Ole Miss (Up 1). AP voters jumped the Rebels over Georgia Tech after an important road victory against ranked SEC counterpart Oklahoma.
Oklahoma (Down 5). Conversely, the Sooners are on the downswing, now at two losses and looking forward to a brutal stretch to close out the regular season.
Vanderbilt (Up 1). A nice win over Missouri has the Commodores inching up in the rankings, and making a play as an SEC title contender.
Missouri (Down 4). Not only did Mizzou drop a second game in a loss at Vandy, but they watched star quarterback Beau Pribula leave the game in a wheelchair, and their playoff hopes are vanishing.
Michigan (Up 4). The return of lead rusher Justice Haynes helped the Wolverines put away Michigan State by double digits and continue to stake a claim in the Big Ten.