AP top 25 poll: Texas rises, Miami drops in Week 11 college football rankings
As expected, there was no change to the top-seven of the AP top 25 college football rankings coming out of Saturday, although voters were faced with a dilemma further down in the poll in the days before the playoff selectors are due to unveil their first poll of the 2025 season.
Some consequential losses, and wins, had voters re-thinking the pecking order after some important statements were made in the SEC and Big 12, with Texas and Oklahoma finding their way back up the poll, while Tennessee and Cincinnati were among the biggest losers heading into Week 11.
Ohio State held firm at No. 1 as expected, with undefeated Indiana and Texas A&M right behind, and with no changes to how the first-place votes were allocated.
Vanderbilt and Miami took a tumble, the former after a loss at Texas at a bad time and the latter against an unranked SMU squad that will strike a blow to their playoff ambitions.
Where does that leave everything in the updated top 25 college football rankings this week? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put in Week 11, according to AP voters.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (54)
- Indiana (11)
- Texas A&M (1)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Texas
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Miami
- Missouri
- USC
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Cincinnati
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes on AP top 25 ballots, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week
Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego State 30, North Texas 27, USF 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona State 4.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Texas Tech (Up 4). A big win over Kansas State helps keep the Red Raiders in the mix for the Big 12 title race with a huge game against BYU up next.
Georgia Tech (Down 8). AP voters were not pleased with Tech dropping its first game of the season, to unranked NC State, given their other low-quality wins.
Utah (Up 7). Smacking around Cincinnati puts the Utes back in the Big 12 picture as they average almost 40 points per game in their conference wins.
Miami (Down 8). The first trip for the Hurricanes outside of Florida results in a loss at unranked SMU.
Texas (Up 7). A big jump for the resurgent Longhorns, who put on a show against a strong Vanderbilt team, even if they had to hold on for dear life to finish it.
Oklahoma (Up 7). With their backs against the wall and facing a would-be third loss, the Sooners made a statement by beating Tennessee on the road and still sling to a playoff spot.
Tennessee (Down 9). A third loss effectively puts the Vols outside the playoff bubble for good.
Cincinnati (Down 8). The Bearcats are holding onto a place in the rankings by their fingernails after getting housed by the Utes.