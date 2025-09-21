AP top 25 poll: Miami jumps Penn State, LSU to No. 2 in Week 4 college football rankings
Let’s take a look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings coming out of an active and consequential Saturday and looking ahead to the Week 5 games.
Miami was the big winner in the new rankings, jumping both LSU and Penn State to move into the No. 2 position in the updated poll after a statement win over Florida over the weekend, defeating two ranked opponents this season.
Penn State, which was No. 2 since the preseason poll was revealed, was off over the weekend but slipped to the No. 3 position heading into its marquee game against Oregon on Saturday.
LSU fell one position to No. 4 after beating up on SE Louisiana, while No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oregon held firm in their positions this week, followed by No. 7 Oklahoma, which defeated Auburn at home.
Where do things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings as we look ahead to an active slate of Week 5 games?
Let’s take a look at the teams that moved up, slid down, and stayed put in this week, according to the AP voters.
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (52)
- Miami (7)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon (1)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Missouri
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- TCU
- BYU
How did we do? Our prediction for the AP top 25 poll
--
Other teams receiving votes
These teams received votes from AP pollsters, but not enough of them to qualify for the top 25 football rankings this week
Auburn 122, Mississippi State 102, USF 77, Utah 45, Arizona State 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2.
--
AP top 25 biggest movers
Texas Tech (Up 5). An expected jump for the Red Raiders, who turned out their newly-acquired defensive rotation against a hapless Utah attack in a signature 24-point victory to pass a huge first test in Big 12 play, while backup quarterback Will Hammond revived their dormant offense to pull away in the second half and emerge as the favorite in the conference.
Oklahoma (Up 4). John Mateer led another late scoring drive in a fistfight against Auburn to stay undefeated, but it was the Sooner defense that really won the game, pounding Jackson Arnold with a school-record 10 sacks in another statement performance that puts the SEC on notice going forward.
Illinois (Down 14). AP top 25 voters felt betrayed by the Illini, who entered last week at No. 9, and then got spanked on the road in a 63-10 shellacking against Indiana, unable to move the ball on the Hoosiers defense or stop the Fernando Mendoza-led attack that ran through them like a buzz saw.
Indiana (Up 8). Conversely, the Hoosiers went a long way in silencing those doubters who thought they were a one-year wonder, making a statement in their Big Ten opener and proving they still have the staying power to make another run.
--