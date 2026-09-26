AP Top 25 Rankings on the Line: Biggest Potential Movers in College Football Week 4

College football’s last game action in the month of September gets underway today with several matchups kicking off across the country involving ranked teams on the same field that will force AP top 25 voters into several major decisions in the new poll.

This week finds six ranked-on-ranked games across the Power Four, with the SEC staking its claim as college football’s best conference once again by setting a national record with four games involving ranked teams, the most by a league in one week ever. Coming into the Saturday action, which AP programs could be in position to make a big move?

No. 1 Texas

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This week’s opponent: No. 14 Tennessee

Winning on the road in the SEC is always a tricky business, especially when you’re a Manning going into the house another Manning made his legend in. This time it’s Arch going into Peyton’s old house in the Longhorns’ first SEC game and road debut going against a Vols defense that hasn’t itself been tested, but has a brutal home-field edge.

No. 14 Tennessee

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This week’s opponent: No. 1 Texas

Conversely, the Volunteers haven’t exactly been tested yet this season by beating up on some cupcakes and will have a tough assignment stopping some elite Texas skill targets, while quarterback Faizon Brandon and UT’s own solid field-spreaders go against a Longhorn defense that bends, ranking 90th in FBS, but doesn’t break, allowing 15 points per game.

No. 2 Georgia

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This week’s opponent: Oklahoma

Georgia looks like a machine right now, leading college football by averaging more than 59 points per game, and even rolled in its SEC opener on the road against Arkansas, but Gunner Stockton will face a considerably tougher test at home against a stout Sooner defensive front, even if the Bulldogs are two touchdown favorites.

No. 4 Ole Miss

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This week’s opponent: No. 21 Florida

This is the moment where Pete Golding needs to show he can have his team ready after what could be the most emotional win of their lives. Beating Lane Kiffin and LSU is one thing, but the Rebels need to prove they can stay motivated going into their SEC road opener against an undefeated and seemingly-improved Florida in the Swamp.

No. 21 Florida

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This week’s opponent: No. 4 Ole Miss

Meanwhile, the Gators have their own test to pass, coming off a big road win against Auburn and breaking into the AP poll and going right into an even bigger situation hosting a now top-five Ole Miss that has a very potent offense, but whose lead ground threat Kewan Lacy will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury.

No. 17 Iowa

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This week’s opponent: No. 18 Michigan

The Hawkeyes built a strong 3-0 record against non-conference opponents early on, but going to Michigan presents a whole other caliber of challenge. If their strong defensive front can properly contain Bryce Underwood in the pocket and prevent him from building momentum in the air, they can come out of the Big House with a win.

No. 18 Michigan

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This week’s opponent: No. 17 Iowa

Michigan’s passing offense still isn’t there right now, but Underwood is a capable ground threat with a 156 rushing yards, and freshman back Savion Hiter is a potential star in the Wolverine backfield, but UM’s inability to consistently threaten downfield could put this result in doubt.

No. 23 Texas A&M

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This week’s opponent: No. 10 LSU

The Aggies are already in trouble. Coming off a loss at home to unranked Kentucky, they saw the biggest drop of any team in the AP poll, falling from No. 9 to No. 23, and pollsters will be eager to punish them further by dropping them out with a subpar outcome on the road in Death Valley.

No. 10 LSU

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This week’s opponent: No. 23 Texas A&M

Likewise for the Tigers, coming off that L at Ole Miss, and badly needing to avoid a second-straight loss as they contend for respect in the SEC championship picture and eager to make a good impression for playoff selectors to consider down the line, but they need to have a faster start on offense and contain the Aggies’ blue-chip receiving threats.

No. 20 Oregon

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This week’s opponent: No. 12 USC

What do we make of the Ducks this season? They nearly lost to Boise State at home. Then did lose to Oklahoma State on the road. Then plastered Portland State by an 84-0 count. This may not be a playoff elimination game at this point of the season, but it could be if the loser drops another game or two down the line.

No. 12 USC

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This week’s opponent: No. 20 Oregon

This sounds like a broken record at this point, but… USC’s defense. Early on it looked better with Gary Patterson at the helm, but still couldn’t really stop much of what Rutgers did last week. Yes, Rutgers. The Trojans won, but they’ll face a vastly superior Duck offense this time out in another litmus test for the ever-embattled Lincoln Riley.

No. 24 Mississippi State

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This week’s opponent: No. 19 Missouri

Thanks to quarterback Kamario Taylor, the Bulldogs suddenly look like a player in the SEC, emerging as one of two teams nationally to win two road games against Power Four opponents, and now return home against a Missouri side that won’t have Ahmad Hardy, but does have Jamal Roberts, who had 100 yards rushing a week ago.