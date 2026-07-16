ESPN Computer Predicts the Big Ten Football Order of Finish in 2026

A major point in the college football preseason has arrived as ESPN revealed its official preseason top 25 rankings heading into the 2026 kickoff.

Predictably, the Big Ten was well represented among the highest placed teams, as the conference looks to win what would be its fourth-straight national championship.

But to get into the College Football Playoff in the first place, you have to finish very near the top of the Big Ten standings.

What teams have the best chance to get there? Let’s take a look at how the Big Ten will shake out in the 2026 season, according to the football power index model.

Big Ten’s worst team

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Once again, that dishonor falls on Purdue.

And for good reason, given the Boilermakers have lost 18 straight games against Big Ten competition and coming off a season in which the offense averaged just 18.8 points per game.

Still, there was some progress in Barry Odom’s first season at the helm, as quarterback Ryan Browne led a unit that lost two of those Big Ten games by one score and the group did take a slight step forward.

Power index rated the Boilermakers as the No. 71 team in the country and after simulating their season 20,000 times projected that they’ll win just 4.3 games, and gave them a 25 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible.

Big Ten’s best team

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The best team in the Big Ten is also the best team in college football, according to the FPI metrics.

Ohio State won the national championship two years ago, and remains on a short list of teams to hoist the playoff trophy again this season, with key inputs returning on offense like quarterback Julian Sayin and consensus top wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

But the Buckeyes face a few other challenges in 2026, most notably patching up some holes left open by prominent players on defense, and ensuring they’re up to par playing against a tougher schedule this year that includes road tests against Texas, Iowa, Indiana, USC, and Nebraska.

Other Big Ten contenders

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Oregon placed second in the Big Ten rankings this preseason, projected to win 10.2 games, the same as Ohio State, but trails the Buckeyes in the conference championship race with a 24.2 percent chance to make Indy and win.

Dante Moore returning at quarterback and spurning the NFL Draft is a massive coup for the Ducks’ offense, and he’ll be joined by a cadre of blue-chip receivers and two skilled backs to keep this unit ahead of the chains and make another run at the playoff.

Reigning national champion Indiana ran the table over 16 games a year ago, and enters this season as the expected third-place finisher in the Big Ten, but still with a solid 57 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff again.

Projected Big Ten order of finish

Ohio State Oregon Indiana USC Michigan Penn State Iowa Washington Nebraska Illinois Wisconsin Northwestern Maryland Minnesota UCLA Michigan State Rutgers Purdue