College Football’s No. 5 QB Recruit Announces Top Five Programs

The 2028 quarterback cycle is already moving at a pace unthinkable just a few years ago, and one of its most productive arms from that class just trimmed his list.

Four-star quarterback Lukas Prock of The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey announced a top five of Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida and Ohio State on Saturday.

"Four-Star QB Lukas Prock is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals," Rivals national recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett broke the news. "The 6'3 195 QB threw for 4,330 yards and 42 TDs as a sophomore. He's ranked as a Top 5 QB in the 2028 Rivals300."

Where Lukas Prock ranks in the 2028 class

Prock checks in as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2028 Rivals300 and the No. 55 overall player nationally. The Rivals Industry Ranking, a blend of the major services, slots him at No. 68 overall and No. 7 among quarterbacks.

The Wellesley, Massachusetts native transferred to Hun after a freshman season at Wellesley High in which he threw for 2,109 yards and 25 touchdowns against just four interceptions while adding 410 yards on the ground.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Lukas Prock is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 QB threw for 4,330 yards and 42 TDs as a sophomore



He’s ranked as a Top 5 QB in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/8PhKgpxfli pic.twitter.com/IrE7UBUieE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 11, 2026

His sophomore numbers were even louder. Prock completed 226 of 309 passes across 12 games with only seven interceptions, and Rivals named him a High School Football Sophomore All-America.

He delivered a 73% completion rate on more than 300 attempts last season against New Jersey prep competition.

Prock holds more than 30 Power Four offers, a group that includes Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Penn State, none of which survived Saturday's cut.

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Indiana lead for Prock

Prock recently told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong that Ohio State, Notre Dame and Indiana are the three programs standing out, with Michigan and Florida rounding out the group.

Notre Dame lost 2028 quarterback pledge Trey Tagliaferri to Oklahoma earlier this cycle, and the Fighting Irish have since refocused on Prock, who has already made three trips to South Bend, including a March visit.

Ohio State's situation is messier than its brand suggests. The Buckeyes' 2027 quarterback commit Brady Edmunds is openly weighing a flip to UCLA, which means Ryan Day's staff could soon need answers at the position across consecutive classes.

‼️Full Sophomore Szn Highlights‼️



Amazing 1st year at the Hun School! Finished 226 of 309 for 4330 yds 41 TDs 7 Ints on year. 2nd in nj single season history and 3rd in TDS. Finished 3rd in the country in passing. I want to thank my teammates and coaches. Looking forward to… pic.twitter.com/BvCOZ6BsWY — Lukas Prock 2028 QB (@ProckLukas) November 9, 2025

Florida is the lone SEC survivor on the list, a notable win for a program with just one 2028 commitment, four-star receiver Armani Strong. Landing a New Jersey passer over the southern powers that offered him would be a statement about the Gators' national reach.

Indiana's inclusion alongside two bluebloods might be the most telling development of all. The Hoosiers cracking a top five for a top 70 national player shows how much their standing with blue chip quarterbacks has shifted.

Prock has said he would prefer to decide after his junior season, but the math is working against patience. Several quarterbacks ranked ahead of him are committing this summer, and he has acknowledged the dominoes could speed up his timeline.