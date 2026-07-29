Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Turns Heads in Preseason Ranking

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore enters the 2026 college football season with the opportunity to do what no other player in Ducks history has done, and that is to lead the program to its first national championship.

The opportunity to reach this achievement was one of the key factors in Moore’s decision to return to Eugene for a second season as the Ducks' starting quarterback and forgo the 2026 NFL Draft as a top prospect.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several players across college football this season will be important to their team’s success, and Moore is one of them for the Ducks. Ahead of the season, College Football HQ On SI ranked Moore as the No. 8 overall player in their top 25 rankings for most important players.

Dante Moore’s Importance to Oregon Ducks

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore is the leader of the Ducks' offense, which, in addition to Moore, returns one of the most talented rosters in college football this season. Joining Moore on the Ducks' offense is a talented wide receiver core that consists of Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, and the arrival of UAB Blazers transfer Iverson Hooks.

At running back, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. look to form a dominant duo at the position, and Jamari Johnson will aim to follow in Kenyon Sadiq’s footsteps at tight end. Throughout the 2026 season, Moore will rely on these players to help the Ducks succeed and achieve the milestone of their first national championship.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Dante Moore, he is coming off a 2025 season in which he led the Ducks to their second consecutive appearance in the CFP while throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a QBR of 78.5. Entering this season, Moore is also considered a contender to win the Heisman Trophy, where he looks to become the first Ducks player to win the award since quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2014.

The Ducks finished with a 13-2 overall record, with both their losses coming to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, highlighted by a 56-22 loss in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Ducks fans are well aware of how the Peach Bowl matchup against the Hoosiers started, and they are hoping that a potential third time in the CFP is the charm and ends with a national title.

Oregon’s First Season Under Drew Mehringer As Offensive Coordinator

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore returns to the Ducks looking to improve his leadership skills and cut back on turnovers, another factor in his decision to stay in school. Joining Moore will be new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, who takes over following Will Stein’s departure to become the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

In his first season as the new offensive coordinator for the Ducks, Mehringer faces high expectations. Mehringer’s offensive play-calling and how he gels with Moore will be crucial to Oregon’s success this season and determine their national championship aspirations.

We’ll see how the Ducks' offense looks under Mehringer for the first time when Moore and Oregon open the season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos. The Ducks are 24.5-point favorites over the Broncos, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

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