Historic College Football Powerhouse Emerges as Most Valuable Program at $2.46 Billion

While College Football Playoff trophies are a jealously sought prize, there's a mythical trophy that sets the true power order for college football. A season ago, taking advantage of the NIL landscape and the massive funding deals crafted by power football programs, The New York Times chose its most valuable programs in college football. Heading into the 2026 season, their math gurus have a new top choice for most valuable program... and it's a familiar No. 1 from their 2025 rankings.

Who's No. 1?

The Texas Longhorns remain the most valuable college football program in college football, with an estimated value of $2.46 billion, comparable, as the Times notes, with the value of MLB's New York Mets. Given Texas's membership in the ever-booming SEC, it's impressive football revenues, and the overall growth of the program under coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas opens the season atop the list of most valuable college football programs, even as SEC pundits warn of the potential for a second consecutive disappointing season for the Longhorns.

Big Ten Dominance?

The list prominently features many of the sport's usual suspects. Defending champion Indiana saw its valuation jump to nearly double last year's total, now at about $696 million, good for No. 22 among FBS football programs. That inclusion puts the Big Ten with 11 of the top 25 most valuable programs, including a struggling Michigan State squad at No. 24 despite the fact that the Spartans are far down the list of potential championship contenders in 2026. Ohio State was an unsurprising No. 2 overall, at $2.3 billion.

SEC Putting Up Numbers

While Texas leads the SEC, the conference gets 10 teams included in the top 25, including nine of the top 17 overall. Arkansas, picked to finish dead last in the conference in the recent preseason media poll, still ranks 23rd nationally in NYT's valuation at $690 million.

Outsiders among top programs?

Miami is the most prominent non-SEC/BigTen/Notre Dame squad in the valuation of college football programs. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what about the four Non-SEC or Big Ten teams ranking in the top 25? Notre Dame makes a prominent landing at No. 3 with a $2.1 billion valuation. The Irish's valuable TV contract once rendered them unique, but the two biggest conferences have significantly closed that gap.

The other "outsiders" all stem from the ACC- Miami (18th), Florida State (20th) and Clemson (25th) all made appearances on the list of valuable programs. But all 17 of the programs valued at $1 billion or more either were Notre Dame or hailed from the SEC or Big Ten.

The Big 12 wasn't represented in the top 25 and only had one team in the top 30 overall-- Utah's $638 million valuation ranks 26th. But in light of an off-season of relative discontent, the divide between college football's two mega-conferences and everybody else remains clear. As national pundits already count out the Big 12 on the field, the financial details behind college football appear to recognize the difficulty in competition the league faces.