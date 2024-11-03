Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State, Big 12 hopefuls fall in Week 11 college football rankings after upsets
Statement Saturday saw seven ranked teams on the losing end of things, ensuring a shakeup of sorts in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we move into Week 11 action.
There was sure to be some change in the top-five of the polls this week after Penn State failed its test at home against Ohio State, but that wasn’t the only movement in the rankings.
That turnover included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents, leaving pollsters with quite a few decisions to make across the Big 12 and ACC, in particular, just days before the selection committee reveals its own first rankings of the season.
Where does that leave everything in the updated Week 11 top 25 college football rankings?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (53)
- Georgia (1)
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Army
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- Colorado
- Vanderbilt
Teams that dropped out
No. 24 Illinois. A second-straight loss, this one coming at home against Minnesota, drops the Illini out of the rankings and on a slide moving into November.
No. 25 Memphis. After just making the coaches’ rankings last week, the Tigers’ four-game win streak came to an end with a loss against UTSA, falling to 3-2 in AAC play.
Other teams receiving votes
Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1.
Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers
Pittsburgh (Down 6). A big drop for the previously undefeated Panthers, whose ACC title hopes took a hit with an ugly loss on the road against ranked SMU.
Texas A&M (Down 5). Likewise for the Aggies, who were coming off a big win over LSU the week before, but stumbled in a 44-20 loss at unranked South Carolina.
Clemson (Down 9). A worrying performance from the Tigers at home, and that six-game win streak is toast after a loss to unranked Louisville that throws a wrench into the ACC title race.
Penn State (Down 4). Another loss to the Buckeyes finds the Nittany Lions on the decline, but still in the top 10.
Ole Miss (Up 6). After pasting the Razorbacks behind a 63-point offensive effort, the Rebels took an important step in the SEC picture with a date against Georgia this week.
Iowa State (Down 8). Undefeated no more, the Cyclones couldn’t stop Texas Tech from leading a late scoring drive, making the Big 12 title race a little more interesting.
College football’s undefeated teams
And then, there were five.
Perfection was on the line for eight teams coming into last weekend’s action, but three of those schools were among those many upsets, all Power Four contenders.
So long, Iowa State, Penn State, and Pittsburgh.
ACC: Miami
Big Ten: Oregon, Indiana
Big 12: BYU
AAC: Army
