EA Sports rankings: College football's top defenses in 2025
Monday marks the first day that users can play their pre-ordered Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle of EA Sports’ anticipated College Football 26 video game.
And as part of the game’s debut, Electronic Arts has released more details on the competitive aspects of CFB 26, like the Ultimate Team and Road to the College Football Playoff modes.
College football fans and gamers have been looking forward to how offenses and defenses will go up against each other.
Defense wins championships, and these units are the best in the game, according to EA Sports’ new rankings this week.
EA Sports ranks college football’s best defenses
10. Clemson
Clemson’s rating: 90
Need to know: This unit took a step back a year ago, ranking 69th in total output and just 49th in scoring, but the addition of new coordinator Tom Allen from Penn State, which was top 10 in both categories last season, could be a game-changer, now at the helm of one of college football’s top front seven alignments.
9. Texas Tech
Texas Tech’s rating: 92
Need to know: Tech went on a spending spree this offseason and its defensive line rotation was the chief beneficiary of that investment, especially after the addition of Romello Height and David Bailey to the front, and particularly Lee Hunter, who is first in FBS in run stops and negative plays and 15th in QB pressures since 2023.
8. LSU
LSU’s rating: 92
Need to know: Something of a surprise in these rankings, even though the unit improved in Blake Baker’s first turn as coordinator, and he should get star linebacker Harold Perkins back in the rotation along with some intriguing additions on the line, like former Seminoles star Patrick Payton.
7. Oregon
Oregon’s rating: 92
Need to know: Oregon may have lost some key pieces on this side of the ball, but Matayo Uiagalelei is a rising star at the pass rusher position and Dillon Thieneman is a big pickup in a young secondary, while the Ducks should field another group of expert linebackers.
6. Michigan
Michigan’s rating: 92
Need to know: Wink Martindale returns for his second season with the Wolverines, and while he loses considerable star power across the front seven in particular, this unit still has foundational pieces like Derrick Moore and TJ Guy up front and Rod Moore and Zeke Berry in what should be a veteran secondary.
5. Ohio State
Ohio State’s rating: 92
Need to know: Jim Knowles is out, but NFL veteran Matt Patricia is in to call a Buckeyes defense that was No. 1 in scoring last season, and while the unit loses plenty of experience, but retains Caleb Downs at safety alongside Sonny Styles at linebacker and UNC transfer edge rusher Beau Atkinson, a Day 1 difference-maker on the line.
4. Georgia
Georgia’s rating: 92
Need to know: Kirby Smart’s recruiting prowess will be tested again after replacing another batch of key contributors, like he had to last season. That group fell from 5th in scoring to 23rd in 2024, but returns CJ Allen at middle linebacker and Christen Miller and five-star Elijah Griffin at defensive tackle.
3. Penn State
Penn State’s rating: 94
Need to know: Abdul Carter is out of the picture, but defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton steps in off the edge alongside an experienced secondary featuring A.J. Harris at corner with King Mack and Zakee Wheatley at safety.
2. Texas
Texas’ rating: 94
Need to know: Arch Manning gets all the press, but the core of this Longhorns team could be its defense with leading tackler Anthony Hill in at linebacker again, paired with edge rushers Trey Moore and Colin Simmons, who combined for 14.5 sacks in ‘24.
1. Alabama
Alabama’s rating: 96
Need to know: Year 2 under coordinator Kane Wommack is expected to see a jump in production, especially from its pass rush, in a unit boasting elite front line output from edge rusher LT Overton and tackle Tim Keenan and especially linebacker Qua Russaw.
Rounding out EA Sports’ top 25 rankings
11. Notre Dame | 90
12. Texas A&M | 90
13. Tennessee | 88
14. Indiana | 88
15. Miami | 88
16. Duke | 88
17. Oklahoma | 88
18. Illinois | 86
19. Kansas State | 86
20. Ole Miss | 86
21. Pittsburgh | 86
22. South Carolina | 84
23. Arizona State | 84
24. Iowa | 84
25. Florida | 84
