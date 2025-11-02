Coaches Poll top 25: USC jumps, Vols tank in Week 11 college football rankings
As expected, there was no change among the top-six teams in the latest Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings, but voters rearranged teams near the bottom of the poll after some consequential losses as we head into Week 11 action.
Ohio State held firm in the No. 1 position with 60 first-place votes, but lost two of them despite a dominant performance against Penn State, one being given to undefeated Indiana, and another, making it three total, to idle but still perfect Texas A&M.
Miami and Cincinnati were the two biggest losers in the coaches’ rankings after what could end up being very impactful losses, and SEC hopeful Tennessee fell near the bottom of the poll after its third defeat, effectively moving out of playoff contention.
Where does that leave everything in the updated Top 25 college football rankings? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put, in Week 11, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll for Week 11
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (60)
- Indiana (1)
- Texas A&M (3)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Georgia Tech
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Missouri
- Miami
- Utah
- Michigan
- USC
- Tennessee
- Memphis
- Iowa
- Cincinnati
Teams that dropped out
Houston (22). Willie Fritz’s team was on a roll right until it dropped a game against Big 12 bottom-feeder West Virginia in a surprise result.
Navy (23). Just when the Midshipmen got in, they fall out. Undefeated and on a 1-game win streak entering Saturday, they didn’t have enough to match North Texas.
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes from the coaches, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week
Washington 82; North Texas 60; James Madison 44; San Diego State 30; Pittsburgh 29; USF 21; Houston 18; Navy 16; TCU 12; Illinois 8; SMU 6; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Minnesota 1; LSU 1.
Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers
Georgia Tech (Down 7). The first loss of the season for the Yellow Jackets resulted in a big drop with few, if any, quality wins to maintain their place in the rankings.
Oklahoma (Up 6). A very productive weekend for the Sooners, whose back was against the wall with two losses, but pulled out a huge upset at Tennessee to cling to playoff consideration, but there’s no margin for error going forward.
Tennessee (Down 8). A third loss puts the Vols out of the playoff picture, and more could be on the way with matchups against Florida and Vanderbilt still to come.
Utah (Up 5). Losses to Texas Tech and BYU still hurt, but smashing Cincinnati still keeps the Utes in the mix for the Big 12 title with more impactful football still to play.
Miami (Down 9). Another loss to an unranked team for Mario Cristobal, who could be looking at a repeat of last season’s second-half collapse.
USC (Up 6). An important win at Nebraska keeps the Trojans in the mix and gets Lincoln Riley a key Big Ten victory where there had been few.
Cincinnati (Down 9). Cincy clings to the last spot in the rankings after getting housed by Utah in a result that hurts their Big 12 title ambitions.
