Coaches Poll top 25: USC up, Noles out of college football rankings for Week 2
After a long and eventful weekend to open a historic 2024 season, with some teams enhancing their position in the chase for the expanded playoff, and others decidedly hurting theirs, it's time to get an updated look at the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we move ahead to the Week 2 schedule.
- USC made a statement with improved defensive play and a late score to give Lincoln Riley a little redemption against a ranked SEC opponent
- Georgia stomped on Clemson in the latest of Dabo Swinney's increasingly worrying losses, leaving no doubt the Bulldogs are the class of college football
- Seminoles are 0-2 as ACC title, playoff hopes collapse
- Notre Dame pulled out a close one at Texas A&M late to notch a big win over an SEC foe and help its playoff chances early on
- Cam Ward's debut for Miami went perfectly in a road win over Florida that puts even more pressure on Billy Napier
Where does that leave things in the updated rankings moving on to next Saturday's games? Here is your look at the latest top 25 poll, according to the coaches' vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (51)
- Ohio State (3)
- Texas (1)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Miami
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Arizona
- LSU
- Kansas
- Iowa
- Clemson
- NC State
- Louisville
- Washington
Where we left off: Last week's Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
Other teams receiving votes
Georgia Tech 86; Texas A&M 78; Memphis 43; Kentucky 23; Boise State 22; SMU 19; Auburn 13; Wisconsin 11; Iowa State 10; UNLV 9; Tulane 9; Maryland 9; Liberty 9; Nebraska 8; Boston College 7; South Florida 5; James Madison 4; Air Force 4; UTSA 3; North Carolina 3; Appalachian State 3; Texas State 2; Syracuse 1; Coastal Carolina 1.
Teams that dropped out
No. 10 Florida State. The Seminoles' playoff chances are effectively nil after starting 0-2 following a stunning loss at home to Boston College.
No. 20 Texas A&M. Mike Elko's debut resulted in a late loss to a ranked Notre Dame team at home.
Coaches Poll biggest movers
Miami (Up 4). Cam Ward had 385 yards passing as the Canes put Florida away on the road.
Florida State (unranked). Back to the drawing board for the Seminoles, the former ACC favorite that skidded into an 0-2 start after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Clemson (Down 8). That ugly loss to Georgia is costing the Tigers in the rankings.
LSU (Down 7). Garrett Nussmeier looked good, but the Tiger defense let USC score late in Vegas.
USC (Up 9). That win helps Lincoln Riley get some much-needed redemption heading into the Big Ten.
Oregon (Down 3). Coaches punished the Ducks for a close result at home against Idaho.
