Coaches Poll top 25: SEC, Big Ten lead college football rankings for Week 1

The votes are in for the Coaches Poll top 25, our first look at the 2024 preseason college football rankings looking ahead to a historic year.

A major moment on the preseason calendar has arrived as the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings have been voted on and revealed with less than a month to go before a historic 2024 kickoff marked by conference realignment and an expanded playoff.

All eyes are on the SEC and the Big Ten after those conferences put themselves definitively in the lead for the national championship picture, and it’s those leagues that dominate the preseason poll heading into 2024. Here are the first rankings, according to the coaches.

Coaches Poll top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (7)
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas (1)
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Michigan (1)
  9. Penn State
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. LSU
  13. Utah
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. NC State
  23. USC
  24. Kansas
  25. Iowa

Other teams receiving votes

Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1

