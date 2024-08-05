Coaches Poll top 25: SEC, Big Ten lead college football rankings for Week 1
A major moment on the preseason calendar has arrived as the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings have been voted on and revealed with less than a month to go before a historic 2024 kickoff marked by conference realignment and an expanded playoff.
All eyes are on the SEC and the Big Ten after those conferences put themselves definitively in the lead for the national championship picture, and it’s those leagues that dominate the preseason poll heading into 2024. Here are the first rankings, according to the coaches.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (7)
- Oregon
- Texas (1)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Michigan (1)
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Missouri
- LSU
- Utah
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- NC State
- USC
- Kansas
- Iowa
Other teams receiving votes
Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1
