Coaches Poll top 25: Oregon, Alabama rise in Week 6 college football rankings
A look at the updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings coming out of an very consequential Saturday and looking ahead to the Week 6 action this coming weekend.
When you have so many ranked teams clashing head-to-head on the same weekend, it’s a sure bet there will be some notable changes in the rankings, and that was true of the Coaches Poll coming out of a major Statement Saturday across the country.
Oregon was the major beneficiary coming out of the weekend, catapulting into the No. 2 position in the updated rankings after a marquee upset victory at Penn State, and predictably picking up some of those No. 1 votes in the process.
Ole Miss jumped into the top-five after a signature victory at home against a then top-five LSU team for the first time since 1965, and Indiana moved into the top 10 after a close win at Iowa.
Alabama, on the heels of a huge win at Georgia, notably stayed behind the Bulldogs team it beat in the rankings, as both sit right around the top 10.
Where does that leave things in the updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we come out of Saturday and look ahead to the Week 6 action?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, moved down, and didn’t budge in the rankings for this weekend, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 6
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (58)
- Oregon (6)
- Miami (1)
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Iowa State
- LSU
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Vanderbilt
- Missouri
- Florida State
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Arizona State
- Utah
Where we left off: Last week’s Coaches Poll rankings
--
Teams that dropped out
Better luck next time to these teams that tumbled out of the Coaches Poll rankings this week after taking another costly loss on Saturday
No. 22 USC. The win over Michigan State last week was enough to propel the Trojans into the rankings behind what appeared to be an improved offense, but this team’s old defensive ghosts came back to haunt them in a loss on the road against an Illinois team that lost by 53 to Indiana the week prior. Good for the Illini, not for Southern Cal.
No. 25 TCU. Not a long stay for the Horned Frogs, just one week after taking the final position in the Week 5 rankings, an improvement of 7 places, but a narrow loss to then-unranked Arizona State finds the Big 12 hopefuls back among the unranked.
--
Other teams receiving votes
These teams earned some votes from the coaches this week, but not enough of them to qualify for the official rankings, leaving them on the outside looking in
Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; USF 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Navy 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1.
--
Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers
Oregon (Up 3). This was the No. 5 team in the Coaches Poll a week ago, but a signature win on the road against Penn State is enough to propel the Ducks to the forefront of the national title conversation, and get a nice bump from the coaches in this week’s rankings.
Penn State (Down 4). On the other side, the Nittany Lions lost another big game against a ranked foe, but stay inside the top 10 this week given the strong ending and playing against a high-quality opponent.
LSU (Down 9). Brian Kelly faces questions yet again about how this offense has failed to play up to its potential with Garrett Nussmeier at the helm, but in the virtual absence of any credible rushing threat as LSU falls for the first time this year, on the road against Ole Miss, and now its strength of schedule becomes suspect after Clemson’s decline.
Alabama (Up 5). The heat was on Kalen DeBoer to make a good impression, to say the least, and he passed that test with an important three-point win at Georgia, avoiding what would have been a catastrophic 2-2 start. Instead, the Tide is 3-1 and building momentum. The coaches still kept Bama behind the Bulldogs in a curious move.
Georgia (Down 7). Alabama remains Kirby Smart’s kryptonite, falling to 1-7 against his SEC counterpart amid questions that the Bulldogs’ defense didn’t look its usual domineering self and seemed unable to respond adequately enough with the ball in their hands. That impressive 33-game home win streak is toast.
Ole Miss (Up 7). Trinidad Chambliss went over 300 yards passing, his third-straight such game, and led a critical fourth quarter touchdown drive to pull out a statement win over LSU. Not bad for the former zero-star recruit who had no FBS offers.
Florida State (Down 11). The biggest loser in the Coaches Poll rankings this week, the Seminoles dropped a surprise overtime decision on the road against unranked Virginia that puts a little dent in their early season hype.
Arizona State (Was unranked). The reigning Big 12 champs got back on track after that loss at unranked Mississippi State, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference after taking down TCU and moving back into the rankings.
Utah (Was unranked). Likewise for the Utes, who fell out of the Coaches Poll after a costly loss against Texas Tech, but Devon Dampier had a career-best 4 TD passes in a rout over West Virginia to bring them back in.
--