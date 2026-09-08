Coaches Poll Top 25: LSU Jumps, Oregon Falls in Week 2 College Football Rankings

Ohio State may have by far the most votes for the No. 1 position in the new Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings, but the updated ballot shows there’s far from a consensus on who is the best team in the country heading into Week 2.

And, as suspected, the No. 2 team in the country saw its position take a hit after playing a little too close against an unranked opponent in the opener, while a burgeoning SEC powerhouse under new leadership saw a jump after its dominant first game.

Where does that leave everything in the updated Top 25 college football rankings? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put, in Week 2, according to the coaches’ vote.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Football Rankings for Week 2

First-place votes in parentheses

Ohio State (50) Georgia (7) Texas (1) Notre Dame (4) Indiana (11) Oregon (1) Miami LSU Texas A&M Oklahoma Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech USC BYU Penn State SMU Tennessee Washington Utah Iowa Houston Missouri Michigan Virginia/Florida (tie)

Teams That Dropped Out of the Poll

No. 23 Clemson. The coaches still had faith in Dabo Swinney enough to include his Tigers in the preseason rankings, but that faith is completely gone after a humiliating 51-10 loss at LSU in the opener, losing 232 of its previous points, down to just 3.

Other Teams Receiving Votes

These teams got votes from the coaches, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week.

Louisville 125; Illinois 45; Boise State 43; Arizona 42; South Carolina 36; Memphis 24; Auburn 19; Vanderbilt 17; Pittsburgh 14; Virginia Tech 11; Nebraska 11; Arizona State 11; Minnesota 9; Western Michigan 7; New Mexico 7; North Dakota State 6; Kansas State 6; Navy 5; UCLA 4; Duke 4; UNLV 3; Clemson 3; San Diego State 2; North Carolina 2; Colorado 1.

Coaches Poll Biggest Movers

LSU (Up 5). Everything went right for Lane Kiffin in his debut on the Bayou, passing a key first test that shows he has a roster that can credibly test the best of the SEC and throw some elbows in the national championship picture going forward.

Michigan (Down 8). A very lucky ending to their opener against Western Michigan was not enough to paper over the rest of a lackluster and uninspired performance against the MAC challengers, not a great vote of confidence heading into the matchup against Oklahoma.

Virginia (Up 7). A dominant showing against ACC opponent NC State with quarterback Beau Pribula at the helm impressed the coaches to include the Cavs at the bottom of their new poll.

Oregon (Down 4). Out of the top five go the Ducks, the preseason Coaches No. 2 team, after a sloppy seven-point win against unranked Boise State, not what anyone expected with this Big Ten title hopeful returning so much firepower on both sides of the ball.