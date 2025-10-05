Coaches Poll top 25: Texas sinks, Alabama rises in Week 7 college football rankings
A look at the updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings coming out of an very consequential Saturday and looking ahead to the Week 7 action.
With some high-profile ranked teams losing their games on the same weekend, it’s a sure thing there will be some notable changes in the rankings, and that was true of the Coaches Poll coming out of a major Upset Saturday across the country.
Miami did not leapfrog over Oregon into the No. 2 position this week, despite some analysts predicting it would after a dominant win on the road against Florida State, although the Seminoles ultimately were bounced from the poll after their second-straight loss.
Texas and Penn State were the biggest losers in the poll by far, each falling double-digit places after very costly road losses against unranked conference opponents that put their College Football Playoff hopes in peril.
Where does that leave things in the updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we come out of Saturday and look ahead to the Week 7 action?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, moved down, and didn’t budge in the rankings for this weekend, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 7
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (59)
- Oregon (3)
- Miami (3)
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M (1)
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- Iowa State
- Penn State
- Arizona State
- Virginia
- Memphis
Where we left off: Last week’s Coaches Poll rankings
--
Teams that dropped out
Better luck next time to these teams that tumbled out of the Coaches Poll rankings this week after taking another costly loss on Saturday
No. 19 Florida State. After falling 11 places in last week’s rankings, the sharpest nose dive of any team in the country, the coaches finally dropped the Seminoles entirely after a second-straight loss, this one to Miami that wasn’t as close as the 28-22 score would indicate, and suddenly that all early season momentum is gone.
No. 25 Utah. Off this past weekend, the Utes are still a 4-1 football team, but the coaches thought more of what Memphis has done so far, becoming the first 6-0 team in college football this season, to include the American contender over the Big 12 hopeful.
--
Other teams receiving votes
These teams earned some votes from the coaches this week, but not enough of them to qualify for the official rankings, leaving them on the outside looking in
Utah 134; Florida State 93; Cincinnati 70; USF 65; North Texas 28; Navy 26; Washington 25; USC 23; UNLV 21; Nebraska 17; TCU 15; Old Dominion 13; Louisville 10; Tulane 8; Duke 7; Auburn 7; Iowa 5; SMU 2.
--
Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers
Alabama (Up 3). Coming out of one must-win, the Crimson Tide went right into another, and after consecutive wins against Georgia and now Vanderbilt, this looks more like the SEC championship favorite fans expect, especially as Jam Miller helped resurrect Alabama’s dormant rushing attack.
Texas (Down 12). Questions around the Longhorns’ offensive quality control aren’t going away after a loss at unranked Florida in which Arch Manning was sacked seven times and led the team with 37 rushing yards. Texas, the preseason SEC title favorite, is now 3-2.
Notre Dame (Up 5). Make it three straight wins for the Irish after that 0-2 start, this time a solid 28-7 win over Boise State in which the defense, a weakness of the team early this season, came away with 4 interceptions, their most in a game in two years.
Penn State (Down 16). These used to be the games James Franklin never lost, but after a shocking upset at winless UCLA, the Nittany Lions are suddenly an ugly 3-2 with their College Football Playoff credentials in serious peril, if not already destroyed.
Iowa State (Down 9). The first loss of the season for the Cyclones comes on the road against Cincinnati, which built a 31-7 lead before Rocco Becht led an ultimately-futile comeback.
--