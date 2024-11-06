College football bracketology: What the 12-team field looks like after first CFP rankings release of 2024
The first major test for the new College Football Playoff came this week as the selection committee revealed its first top 25 rankings for the 2024 season, including an early projection for what the new 12-team bracket would look like if the playoff started today.
As expected, Oregon was the consensus No. 1 team in the first CFP top 25 rankings, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2, SEC favorite Georgia at No. 3, and undefeated Miami sitting at No. 4.
But those wouldn’t be the highest-ranked four teams that receive a first-round bye in the new College Football Playoff system.
Despite being ranked at No. 2 in the actual team poll, Ohio State is not the presumptive Big Ten champion, meaning the Buckeyes would not be included in the top-four seeds for the bracket.
Oregon is the expected favorite to win the Big Ten title, and thus receive the automatic bid into the playoff, leaving the way for other presumptive conference champions -- Georgia in the SEC, Miami in the ACC, and BYU as the highest-ranked Big 12 team -- to get the other highest seeds.
In the first bracket reveal, BYU, which debuted at No. 9 in the actual rankings, would move into the No. 4 seed position by virtue of theoretically winning its conference championship.
Remember, the bracket is still only a projection at this point in the season, and none of the top-four seeds will become official until teams start winning their respective conference championships and the final decisions are made on Selection Sunday.
In the meantime, here’s what the College Football Playoff would look like if it started today.
College football bracketology: What the playoff looks like in Week 11
First-Round Byes
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Miami
- BYU
First-Round Games
No. 9 Indiana at
No. 7 Tennessee
No. 12 Boise State at
No. 5 Ohio State
No. 10 Notre Dame at
No. 7 Penn State
No. 11 Alabama at
No. 6 Texas
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Oregon plays against the winner of the Indiana vs. Tennessee game
No. 2 Georgia plays against the winner of the Notre Dame vs. Penn State game
No. 3 Miami plays against the winner of the Alabama vs. Texas game
No. 4 BYU plays against the winner of the Ohio State vs. Boise State game
