Coming off another consequential weekend full of upsets and movement around the polls, it’s time for the College Football Playoff selection committee to reveal its second top 25 rankings.
As we enter the final month of the regular season, the race for the playoff is heating up, not to mention a crowded field atop the conference championship picture across the Power Four.
Last week, in particular, saw two of the former top-four teams in the rankings lose their games, forcing the selection committee into some serious decisions at the top of the poll.
Alabama passed a major test with a dominant win at LSU in what amounted to a playoff elimination game, while Georgia failed its test in a disappointing loss at Ole Miss, which has taken important strides since starting 1-2 in SEC play and is now in the mix, too.
Here’s your guide for how to watch the latest College Football Playoff rankings shows, along with what you need to know about the selection process.
How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings show today
When: Tues., Nov. 12
Time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
When the College Football Playoff rankings come out
- Tues., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
- Tues., Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m.
- Tues, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
- Tues., Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.
- Tues., Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at 12 p.m.
How does the College Football Playoff work?
The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature the top-four conference champions, all of which will receive automatic bids as the Nos. 1-4 seeds.
Those top four teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the quarterfinals.
The other eight ranked teams will compete for positions among the Nos. 5-12 seeds in the bracket and will play their games on the home field of the higher-ranked team.
The committee selects the 12 best teams in the country using a process that aims to distinguish teams from each other by considering the following:
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head competition
- Outcomes vs. common opponents
- Other relevant factors, like availability of player, coach
