College Football Rankings: 4 Most Underrated College Football Teams in Week 11 AP Poll

Another week of college football leaves a cordon of media personalities from coast to coast, pretending to pay close attention to literally the entire world of college football. It doesn't happen that way because it's basically impossible-- and the AP poll is a weekly reminder of that truth. Despite even the best of intentions and the wisest of voters, somebody's getting the short end of the stick. Here are four teams with legitimate beef heading into Week 11.

Utah

Yes, Utah is No. 2 and probably happy about it. But why? Georgia lost to Auburn? 5-4 Auburn lost to Ole Miss by 30, to LSU by 21, and somehow Georgia taking a loss to the Tigers is regarded about the same if, say, Georgia had narrowly lost to Alabama instead of narrowly defeating them. Yes, Utah doesn't play in the SEC-- but the Utes have taken care of business and should not be behind a team with such an ugly loss.

UCLA

The same argument can be made for UCLA. Sure, other Big Ten teams are flashier and have played heavier schedules. But the 9-0 Bruins shouldn't be behind a Notre Dame team that lost to BYU and had to have Miami's best player out of the lineup to win the other of its two competitive games on the season.

LSU

Are Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers underrated? Probably so. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, LSU took a tough loss to Alabama and a tumble to No. 24. The Tigers' losses are that defeat and then one-score losses to No. 13 Kentucky and No. 19 Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Oregon (No. 18) and South Carolina (No. 20) are comfortably ahead of the Tigers. Oregon has taken losses to Illinois and Oklahoma State, while South Carolina dropped a game to Mississippi State and lost to Alabama by 31 points. LSU should be at least a little higher.

Missouri

Or consider Missouri, which fell out of the Top 25 entirely after a disputed fourth-quarter loss to Texas. Missouri's losses came to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Texas-- that's a top 10 team, a top 20 team, and a team that was playing at a top 25 level before its quarterback was injured. But the multitude of other three-loss SEC teams are ranked (not to mention Oregon and the train wreck that now is Ohio State, while the Tigers are outside of the top 25.