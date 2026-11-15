College Football Rankings: Projecting the New AP Top 25 Poll After Week 11

What happened on Saturday was a little more stabilizing compared to the last several weekends, but AP top 25 voters are still faced with some important decisions when voting on the new college football rankings.

There shouldn’t be too much change around the top of the poll, but we’ll see some movement among the playoff contenders.

What will the new AP top 25 ballot look like coming out of this weekend?

Projecting the New AP Top 25 College Football Rankings

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Dropping out: No. 20 South Carolina, No. 23 New Mexico, No. 25 SMU

25. LSU (Last week: 24). There’s every chance AP voters finally dump Lane Kiffin’s team. Or, with a lack of obvious replacements among those below 25 to choose from, they could just cling to this final spot entering next week. Otherwise, LSU’s playoff hopes are toast after losing to Texas by 1 at home.

24. Arizona (22). The Wildcats nearly pulled off an upset of No. 2 Utah at home, but couldn’t do enough in a one-point loss.

23. Louisville (NR). A narrow 16-14 win at North Carolina, on top of previous victories against SMU and Florida State, and close losses to Ole Miss and Wake Forest, may propel the Cardinals back into the poll.

22. Liberty (NR). A win over Middle Tennessee puts the Flames at 9-1. They got 14 votes a week ago, and with some movement at the bottom of the rankings, they should get a lot more this time out.

21. Florida (NR). Up, down, in, out, and now back in. Maybe no other team has inspired so much reaction from the pollsters this season, but after surprising a good Kentucky team on the road, combined with lower-ranked teams losing, the volatile Gators could make a comeback.

On the outside looking in

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20. Houston (14). We could see the Cougars fall out of the poll after an upset loss at Colorado, but a lack of obvious teams to promote over them could save them for a week.

19. Ohio State (21). Luke Fahey is starting to look a little more comfortable in this offense, leading a close win over Northwestern to stop a two-game losing skid.

18. USC (15). Three giveaways doomed the Trojans in a 27-13 loss at Indiana, dropping Lincoln Riley to 1-9 on the road against ranked teams. The win against Ohio State still means something, but otherwise there’s not much for USC to hang their hats on.

17. Kentucky (13). A second-straight loss, this time to Florida after getting smashed by Tennessee, and suddenly the Cinderella Wildcats look very mortal. Now with three losses, the playoff committee may take a very negative view, as well.

16. Ole Miss (19). We’ll know what the Rebels did on Sunday after their game at Oklahoma was postponed thanks to that FAA mess. We predict they’ll win.

The middle of the pack

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15. Oregon (18). Coming out of a 1-2 midseason stretch and with three losses, the Ducks have now won three straight, most recently dominating Michigan, and suddenly Dan Lanning’s forgotten team is hanging around the playoff conversation again.

14. Boise State (17). AP voters have been more generous to the Broncos than the selection committee, and they’ll give the Pac-12 favorites a bump after surviving Oregon State in a 46-41 shootout.

13. Iowa (16). Another strong defensive performance propels the Hawkeyes past Purdue and to 8-2 facing two winnable games to close out.

12. BYU (12). Beating Baylor on the road moves the Cougars to 8-2 and still within striking distance in the Big 12, and with that win against Notre Dame in their back pocket.

11. Wake Forest (11). Sheer domination in a 49-7 win at SMU could be enough to give the Demon Deacons a little bump in the rankings.

Rounding out the top ten

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10. Texas Tech (10). Putting Tommy Castellanos in this offense has been a godsend, scoring over 100 points the last two weeks, and after knocking out Oklahoma State on the road takes a stronger position in second place in the Big 12.

9. Tennessee (9). Once again, the Vols relied on a tough defense and their stout ground game to eventually get past Texas A&M on the road, but with injuries to their quarterback and star wideout in the process.

8. Texas (8). Arch Manning led a gutsy comeback in the last second to escape with a one-point win at LSU, moving to 5-0 against ranked teams this season.

7. Alabama (7). Kalen DeBoer’s team overcame a slow start to get past Vanderbilt on the road and improve to 8-2 going into Cupcake Week.

6. Indiana (6). A stout defensive showing that included 3 takeaways paved the way for the Hoosiers to handle USC at home and improve to 9-1 and in the thick of the Big Ten championship picture.

The best of the best

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5. Miami (5). They played a little close early on against Duke, but the Hurricanes did enough to pull away and cement their status as a top-five team in the AP pollsters’ eyes.

4. UCLA (4). The Bruins are now 10-0 after beating Illinois, and have games at Michigan and against USC to run the table and play for the Big Ten title.

3. Notre Dame (3). Coming off a big win over No. 1 Miami last week, the Irish avoided the trap game scenario by pounding Boston College, reaffirming claims that they belong on the right side of the playoff bracket.

2. Utah (2). The Utes survived a crazy back-and-forth late at Arizona, as Devon Dampier launched a 70-yard touchdown to squeeze out a 1-point win to stay undefeated.

1. Georgia (1). No debates around the No. 1 ranking this week after the reigning SEC champs dissected a ranked Missouri at home, further reaffirming their resume heading into a road test against South Carolina.

More: AP Top 25 College Football Teams Moving Up, Down in Rankings