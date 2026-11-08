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College Football Rankings for Week 11: AP Top 25 Poll Reveals New No. 1 Team

Once again, AP top 25 voters were forced into a decision at No. 1 in the new college football rankings. But that wasn't the only move they had to make.
James Parks|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami (FL) HurricanesNotre Dame Fighting IrishOhio State BuckeyesGeorgia BulldogsAlabama Crimson TideLSU TigersTennessee VolunteersOle Miss RebelsBYU CougarsUtah UtesTexas Tech Red RaidersTexas LonghornsOregon DucksUSC Trojans

Another week, another radical change in the AP top 25 college football rankings.

This time, it was eight of the pollsters’ teams who took an L in an active Week 10 slate, including for the fifth time this season, a new decision at the No. 1 spot.

AP top 25 rankings entering Week 11

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (53)
  2. Utah (12)
  3. Notre Dame (5)
  4. UCLA
  5. Miami
  6. Indiana
  7. Alabama
  8. Texas
  9. Tennessee
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Wake Forest
  12. BYU
  13. Kentucky
  14. Houston
  15. USC
  16. Iowa
  17. Boise State
  18. Oregon
  19. Ole Miss
  20. South Carolina
  21. Ohio State
  22. Arizona
  23. New Mexico
  24. LSU
  25. SMU

What we got right, and wrong: Our AP Top 25 poll projection

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

For the second time this season, Georgia is your No. 1 team in college football.

There was some debate around whether pollsters would promote Notre Dame to the top spot after taking down No. 1 Miami. And with reason: There’s recent precedent for voters making the more dramatic jump whenever a top-five takes down the top-ranked team in the country.

But the lack of any other signature wins on the Fighting Irish schedule almost certainly weighed against them in the ballot, and in favor of the Bulldogs’ other big wins: at Alabama, dominating Florida, and humiliating Ole Miss in Oxford. All those teams are ranked.

Who the AP voters dropped this week

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 11
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As expected, Ohio State (Down 10) saw the biggest drop in the rankings. And for the second-straight week as losses to USC and now Oregon give the impression the Buckeyes basically have nothing to play for since losing Julian Sayin.

Likewise, Ole Miss (Down 7) took a tumble after an even uglier effort at home, falling 42-7 against Georgia, putting the Rebels’ own playoff ambitions in real peril.

Another SEC hopeful, LSU (Down 9) dropped its seventh in its last eight at home against Alabama. That puts Lane Kiffin at 0-6 all-time against the Crimson Tide.

Rankings risers in Week 11

Tennessee (Up 7). A nice jump for the Vols after smashing rival Kentucky at home, and moving a little closer back to playoff contention.

Oregon (Up 9). Dominating Ohio State in Columbus gives the Ducks an important second-straight win and they’re still technically in the Big Ten title race.

Alabama and Texas (Both Up 2) saw modest positive moves after signature road victories against LSU and Missouri, respectively.

Who else got votes?

AP top 25 voters gave these teams votes, but not enough to make the rankings this week. So long, Missouri and Florida.

Better luck next time: Missouri 50, Duke 49, Oklahoma State 21, Liberty 14, Louisville 10, North Texas 2.

Rankings: Coaches Poll | ESPN Top 25

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James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

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