College Football Rankings After Week 10: Who Rose and Fell in Coaches Top 25 Poll

Confusion reigns over college football once again this season. Eight teams in the Coaches Poll lost their games over the weekend, forcing voters into another reassessment of the national top 25 rankings.

That includes a new decision at the No. 1 position after Malachi Toney-less Miami dropped its first game of the year, on the road against Notre Dame, which in turn moved into the top five of the updated Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 11

First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (54) Utah (14) Notre Dame (2) UCLA (1) Indiana (2) Miami Alabama Texas Tennessee Texas Tech Wake Forest BYU Kentucky USC Iowa Houston Ole Miss Boise State Oregon Ohio State Arizona LSU SMU South Carolina New Mexico

A new No. 1 ranked team

We knew Miami (Down 5) would lose out after falling at Notre Dame (Up 3), but the coaches declined to promote the Irish to that top spot as a result.

Instead, reigning SEC champ Georgia moved up from No. 2 after beating up on Ole Miss (Down 5) in a 42-7 result in Oxford, increasing its first-place vote share by 50 this week.

Who went from ranked to unranked?

So long, Missouri and Northwestern. Taking a two-touchdown loss at home to Texas bounced the Tigers, and a second-straight defeat, this time to Iowa, doomed the resurgent Wildcats.

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Biggest risers in the Coaches rankings

The coaches are clearly impressed with Oregon (Up 12), coming off two convincing victories, first against Northwestern last week, and especially a dominant performance at Ohio State.

Another hopeful from the SEC has emerged, as Tennessee (Up 7) jumped to No. 9 after a signature 34-6 victory over one-loss rival Kentucky (Down 6).

Who fell in the Coaches Poll this week?

Ohio State (Down 10) predictably was the biggest negative mover in the Week 11 rankings. Losses to USC and now Oregon at home may have put the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff picture for good.

Likewise for LSU (Down 7) after a 31-13 loss at home to Alabama. That puts Lane Kiffin at 0-6 against the Crimson Tide all-time, but the Tigers may still have a path to the playoff out of the SEC.

Teams that just missed out

Coaches lent these teams some votes, but not enough to make the poll this week

Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1.