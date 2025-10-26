College football rankings: Biggest risers and fallers in updated ESPN FPI after Week 9
College football's Week 9 saw some significant shifts in ESPN's FPI ratings. That said, most of the shifts seem to arise from the Big 12, as some leagues are pretty baked in by now. For instance, the SEC's biggest shift was a four-spot drop for Oklahoma. But here's a rundown of the teams that saw the biggest movement from the four power conferences.
Risers
Kansas State (up 12 spots to 28th)
The Wildcats whipped Kansas 42-17 to make significant strides into the Big 12 race. Even at 4-4, FPI still gives them a tiny chance to win the league and make the CFP. While that may seem optimistic, K-State was a slight underdog to Kansas before absolutely opening up on them after forcing four turnovers.
Cincinnati (up 8 spots to 26th)
The Bearcats grabbed a nice leap off a 41-20 beating of Baylor. At 7-1, Cincinnati now has FPI's third best shot at winning the Big 12 (12.7%) and a correspondingly growing shot at the CFP (13.7%).
Houston (up 7 spots to 52nd)
Houston took down No. 24 Arizona State 24-16 and made a reasonable climb. Even with the No. 52 ranking, Houston still has a sliver of a CFP shot (2.2%) at the Playoff. With seven wins already in hand, it has already been an impressive season for the Cougars.
Fallers
Kansas (down 11 spots to 48th)
That 25-point home beating referenced above saw the 4-4 Jayhawks wave goodbye to any real shot at title hopes. At this point, FPI does still give them a 67.7% shot at reaching six wins and bowl eligibility. But that's about the only good news.
Stanford (down 8 spots to 87th)
A loss to Miami wasn't shocking, but the 3-5 Cardinal were demolished 42-7. Stanford picked up just 144 total yards in the game and after rolling through a 74-yard scoring drive to take the lead in the first quarter, were pretty much finished for the day. Stanford now leads only UNC and Boston College in the ACC basement and saw its shot at six wins drop to 7.8%.
Colorado (down 7 spots to 59th)
The only teams below Coach Prime's squad now in the BIg 12 are West Virginia and Oklahoma State. Utah led 43-0 at halftime and the 3-5 Buffs managed just 140 total yards. Colorado's remaining schedule means the bowl hopes aren't totally dead-- with a 19.9% shot at six wins, it's still plausible. But this didn't help the image test for Colorado.
UCLA (down 7 spots to 71st)
Every good story eventually comes to an end. The idea of now 3-5 UCLA resurrecting a hopeless season after their coach was fired was a fun one. But Indiana had a pick-six in the first minute and rolled to a 35-3 halftime lead en route to a 56-6 win. UCLA stayed ahead of only Purdue in the bottom of the Big Ten and is rated with a 0.7% shot at six wins.