Former 5-star QB announces return to college football for 2026 season

The Houston Cougars closed the 2025 regular season at 9-3 (6-3 Big 12), earning a spot in the upcoming Texas Bowl against LSU on December 27.

The Cougars’ first winning campaign under Willie Fritz, Tulane’s former coach, was fueled in large part by the emergence of former five-star recruit Connor Weigman.

As the transfer portal activity ramps up, speculation has emerged that Weigman may once again be on the move, potentially eyeing a larger role at another Power Five program.

On Tuesday, however, he put the rumors to rest, stating plainly that he intends to return to Houston in 2026: "For sure, that’s the plan."

Weigman was a highly touted Texas high school quarterback from Bridgeland (Cypress), evaluated as a top-100, five-star prospect in the 2022 class.

247Sports listed him as the No. 3-ranked QB in the country, who held offers from nearly two dozen schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, and Oklahoma.

He ultimately signed with Texas A&M, enrolled early, and saw intermittent starting opportunities over three seasons, finishing his Aggies tenure with 2,694 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands the ball to running back Dean Connors (44) during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.

Weigman’s early college progression was ultimately interrupted by injuries, notably a foot surgery and later an AC-joint/shoulder issue, which stalled continuity and contributed to an uneven trajectory at A&M.

Seeking a fresh start closer to home, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Houston for the 2025 season.

In his first season at Houston, Weigman nearly matches his Aggies totals, posting 2,475 passing yards, 21 TDs, and nine INTs, while adding 644 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs.

Those numbers, and a decision to remain in-town, deliver immediate continuity for a program that went from back-to-back 4-8 seasons to a top-25 (No. 21) ranking and a Texas Bowl invitation.

It marks the Cougars' best season since 2021, when the program finished 12-2 and clinched a Birmingham Bowl win over Auburn under coach Dana Holgorsen.

