College football rankings: Biggest risers and fallers in updated ESPN FPI post Week 8
If there's a theme to ESPN's updated FPI rankings after Week 8, it's probably that the ACC grudgingly got some computerized respect. Of all power conference teams, all three of the biggest post-Week 8 risers came from the conference after Miami's first loss of the season. As usual, we're restricting this discussion to power conference teams. Here's the biggest post-Week 8 FPI risers and fallers.
Risers
Louisville (up 12 to 25th)
The Cardinals made the big jump after taking down Miami 24-21 on Friday night. Louisville now has the ACC's fourth best CFP shot at 13.1% and a 9.4% chance to win the league. The Cardinals actually snuck past Georgia Tech to have the ACC's second highest overall FPI ranking.
SMU (up 10 spots to 30th)
The Mustangs stayed perfect in ACC play by winning 35-24 at Clemson. SMU is thus the fifth (and final) ACC team with any sort of CFP pulse, given an 11.5% chance at a berth. Oddly, they have a better shot (14.8%) at winning the ACC. As winning the conference will presumably carry an automativce CFP bid, that math eludes logic, but then, those who can't stand FPI have been saying that for a long while.
Georgia Tech (up 9 spots to 26th)
Even Georgia Tech, the FPI's eternal red-headed step child, saw a small FPI bounce this week. The 7-0 Yellowjackets still reside just outside the FPI top 25, but with Miami's loss, the reality of Tech's CFP shot appears to have hit home. Tech is given a 40.8% chance at the Playoff, just below Miami's 44.2% shot. FPI now has Tech the favorite to win the ACC, with a 32.7% chance on that front.
Fallers
Clemson (down 9 spots to 38th)
On the other hand, Clemson is now sixth in the ACC's FPI rankings and is quasi-officially counted out of the Playoff race after a 35-24 loss at home to SMU. FPI still gives the Tigers a 66.8% shot at six wins and bowl eligibility, but that's well below typical expectations for Dabo Swinney's bunch.
Rutgers (down 9 spots to 63rd)
Rutgers had a likely expected 56-10 beatdown loss to No. 8 Oregon, but it didn't do them any FPI favors. The Scarlet Knights are down to a 12.1% shot at six wins and bowl eligibility, Rutgers illustrates the knock on the Big Ten, as the league consists of 10 teams in FPI's top 31 and eight teams at 56th or worse-- no in between (for purely illustrative purposes, the SEC boasts 12 teams in the top 29 and none below 51st).
South Carolina (down 9 spots to 39th)
Speaking of the SEC, South Carolina's 26-7 home loss to No. 14 Oklahoma puts the Gamecocks between a rock and a hard place in the hunt for bowl eligibility. 3-4 Carolina has just a 30.5% shot at six wins according to FPI. Seven SEC teams have already won six games and three more are sitting at five wins, and thus have a 99.8% or 99.9% shot at six wins. After that it's Auburn and then five teams unlikely to win six games-- including USC.