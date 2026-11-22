The preseason No. 1 team in the college football rankings very nearly found itself unranked.

AP top 25 poll voters delivered a harsh verdict not only on Ohio State, but dished out punishments for other Big Ten contenders, putting the conference that won the last three national championships in a bad position with playoff selection drawing near.

Ohio State, and the Big Ten, see costly drops

Once considered an obvious candidate to make the playoff, the Buckeyes instead saw their title hopes vanquished and the recipient of the largest drop of any team in the AP poll heading into Rivalry Week after a loss at Nebraska, but still cling to the last No. 25 position in the rankings.

UCLA and Indiana were poised to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff, and both still theoretically can, but their chances took an important hit after both were upset on the road in close games.

In their place step some SEC contenders, as Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee all saw important increases that will likely be reflected when the College Football Playoff reveals its poll on Tuesday.

The new AP top 25 rankings for Rivalry Week

First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (56) Utah (12) Notre Dame (1) Miami Texas Alabama Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech UCLA BYU Indiana Iowa Oregon USC Arizona Houston Louisville Oklahoma Florida Liberty Boise State Ole Miss Missouri Ohio State

What we got right, and wrong: College Football HQ predicts the AP Top 25 poll

What it means for the playoff

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As it stands now, Indiana would be out of the national bracket and UCLA hanging on to the No. 10 seed if the playoff rankings reflect the AP poll going forward.

Oregon entered this past Saturday on the playoff bubble, ranked No. 13 by the committee as the second team out of the 12-team field.

Then the Ducks won their fourth straight game by pounding Michigan State. That, plus the Hoosiers and Bruins losing, made it a very good weekend for Dan Lanning’s team.

Texas Tech and Wake Forest also won, still likely keeping the Ducks out of the final dozen this week. Oregon needs to be ranked No. 11 or better to earn a playoff spot, as the No. 12 place will be given to the Group of Six selection.

Here is what the College Football Playoff would look like today, based on the AP top 25 poll.

Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami Texas Alabama Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech UCLA BYU Boise State

First teams out: Indiana, Iowa

Who else got votes?

AP top 25 voters gave these teams votes, but not enough to make the rankings this week. So long, Kentucky.

Better luck next time: New Mexico 95, Nebraska 90, UTSA 75, Kentucky 62, Washington 39, Louisiana Tech 31, North Dakota State 25, Toledo 22, Oklahoma State 12, Auburn 10, Air Force 7, Duke 2.

Rankings: Coaches Poll | ESPN Top 25