College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 for Week 4
Georgia held off an upset-minded Kentucky on the road while Tennessee put on a historic offensive performance leading into this week's game at Oklahoma, and LSU needed a late score and a missed field goal to escape from South Carolina with a win. Let's take some deep breaths after an active weekend across the country and look at the updated ESPN top 25 rankings heading into Week 4.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
Here is the latest Top 25 rankings from the ESPN analytical models heading into Week 4 action.
College football rankings: ESPN top 25 poll for Week 4
25. Nebraska
Rankings change: Up 3
Win projection: 8.0 games
The Cornhuskers are 3-0 after putting away Northern Iowa and now open up the Big Ten slate against an undefeated Illinois team up next.
24. Utah
Rankings change: Down 3
Win projection: 8.6 games
The absence of Cameron Rising cramped Utah's offensive style, but the team pulled it out against Utah State and looks ahead to a massive Big 12 test against Oklahoma State.
23. Boston College
Rankings change: Up 1
Win projection: 8.4 games
BC was able to get an early lead on the road against SEC opponent Missouri, but its defense couldn't contain the Tigers' comeback bid, and the Eagles are no longer undefeated.
22. LSU
Rankings change: Down 2
Win projection: 6.8 games
ESPN's model is losing faith in LSU after a close call on the road against South Carolina marked by errors and defensive gaffes, but Garrett Nussmeier led a TD drive late to pull it out.
21. Michigan
Rankings change: Down 4
Win projection: 6.9 games
Davis Warren threw 3 picks but the Wolverine backs combined for over 300 yards on the ground to put away Arkansas State, and now USC comes to the Big House in another early statement game.
20. Oklahoma State
Rankings change: Up 7
Win projection: 8.9 games
Alan Bowman threw 5 touchdown passes in the absence of a ground game while the Cowboys demolished Tulsa on the road and Utah is next in a Big 12 clash.
19. Indiana
Rankings change: Up 7
Win projection: 9.2 games
Curt Cignetti has revitalized the Hoosier offense, averaging 50 points per game, good for 9th nationally, and coming off a shellacking of UCLA on the road.
18. UCF
Rankings change: Down 2
Win projection: 9.9 games
Pulling out a gutsy 1-point win at TCU has the Knights sitting alone atop the Big 12 conference standings with a date against a more confident Colorado next week.
17. Kansas State
Rankings change: Up 1
Win projection: 9.8 games
The Wildcats made a statement against new Big 12 foe Arizona as Avery Johnson eclipsed 100 yards passing and rushing in a decisive 31-7 victory.
16. Clemson
Rankings change: Down 2
Win projection: 9.0 games
Off this past week after pasting App State the week before, Clemson returns to action in the ACC opener against NC State and looking forward to some winnable games after that.
15. Texas A&M
Rankings change: Up 4
Win projection: 7.7 games
Marcel Reed accounted for 3 total touchdowns in place of injured Conner Weigman as the Aggies dominated Florida on the road and are tied for 1st in the SEC.
14. Oklahoma
Rankings change: Up 1
Win projection: 7.0 games
Tulane gave another ranked team a run for its money, coming within five in the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run, but the Sooners answered with 10 unanswered points. The SEC opener against Tennessee is up next.
13. Louisville
Rankings change: Down 2
Win projection: 8.6 games
Off this past week, the Cardinals get Georgia Tech next and Notre Dame after that.
12. USC
Rankings change: Down 4
Win projection: 9.1 games
The victim of other teams' movement during its bye week, USC returns to the gridiron with a big game at Michigan this coming Saturday.
11. Oregon
Rankings change: Up 2
Win projection: 10.1 games
Oregon's offense woke up this week, putting up over 500 total yards against the Beavers in the Civil War game, and a date at UCLA is up next in what's now a Big Ten opener.
10. Missouri
Rankings change: Down 1
Win projection: 9.4 games
Brady Cook threw for a TD and ran for another to mount a comeback against Boston College and stay undefeated as the SEC slate opens next week against Vanderbilt.
9. Penn State
Rankings change: Down 2
Win projection: 9.8 games
Idle this past weekend, the Nittany Lions host a Kent State team that got routed by Tennessee before opening the Big Ten schedule against Illinois the week after.
8. Miami
Rankings change: Up 4
Win projection: 10.5 games
Perfect through three games, the Hurricanes pounded Ball State by a 62-0 count and head to USF next week before opening the ACC portion of the schedule.
7. Notre Dame
Rankings change: Up 3
Win projection: 9.7 games
Riley Leonard ran for 3 touchdowns as the Irish recovered from last week's loss by destroying Purdue in a 66-7 rout that may have salvaged its playoff hopes.
6. Ole Miss
Rankings change: None
Win projection: 10.5 games
Ole Miss passed its first road test, dominating Wake by a 40-6 count and gets Georgia Southern at home next before opening the SEC schedule.
5. Georgia
Rankings change: Down 3
Win projection: 9.3 games
ESPN's models may have overreacted after the Bulldogs won an ugly one-pointer at Kentucky, but some concern is warranted after this offense failed to generate much momentum all night.
4. Tennessee
Rankings change: Up 1
Win projection: 10.3 games
Big Orange put up 71 points on Kent State, scoring the most points in a single game since 1929, and looks very confident heading out to what looks like a beatable Oklahoma in the SEC opener.
3. Ohio State
Rankings change: Up 1
Win projection: 11.1 games
The Buckeyes were off in Week 3 and get three easy games coming up next before embarking on a three-game stretch against currently ranked teams: Oregon, Penn State, and Nebraska, with two of those on the road.
2. Alabama
Rankings change: Up 1
Win projection: 10.7 games
Jalen Milroe accounted for 5 total touchdowns as the Crimson Tide routed Wisconsin on the road and now get a break before hosting Georgia in two weeks.
1. Texas
Rankings change: None
Win projection: 11.4 games
There's some concern after Quinn Ewers injured his abdomen, but Arch Manning certainly looked the part in relief, throwing 4 touchdowns and running for a 5th in a beatdown of UTSA.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams