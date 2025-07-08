Phil Steele predicts 136-team college football rankings in 2025
Talkin’ Season is here as college football prepares for another historic 2025 season, making it a perfect time to get a look at the updated preseason rankings.
Phil Steele, renowned for his annual preseason football magazine, went about putting the 2025 college football season in some early perspective.
What college football teams should we consider the best and the worst this year? Here’s how Phil Steele ranks every single one of them.
College football’s worst team in 2025
While there isn’t a consensus on what team is the best in college football, there does appear to be one when it comes to the worst looking ahead to 2025.
That unfortunate designation falls on Kent State, which checks in at No. 136 in Phil Steele’s preseason 136-team college football rankings.
Four years ago, the Golden Flashes had won 22 games and a bowl game, but since the departure of head coach Sean Lewis, everything has basically fallen apart.
Kent State went 1-23 under Kenni Burns, with that one win coming against FCS opponent Central Connecticut State, and 21 of those 23 losses were by double digits.
Burns has been relieved from the program amid reports of an alleged contract violation, and now Mark Carney, his former offensive coordinator, steps into the top job to rebuild this team basically from scratch.
College football’s most average team in 2025
Smack dab in the middle of Phil Steele’s 136-team rankings, in the No. 68 position, is MAC hopeful Toledo.
A year ago, the Rockets (8-5) had their highs, like demolishing Mississippi State on the road in a 41-17 beatdown, and its lows, like losing to 4-8 Akron.
Part of that inconsistency was an offense that didn’t perform up to its customary standard, going 0-5 when scoring fewer than 21 points, but quarterback Tucker Gleason returns after posting over 4,000 yards with 36 touchdowns in the last four years.
Toledo’s offensive line needs to get better at blocking for the run, however, after its usually-productive ground attack mustered just 3.45 yards per carry a year ago.
Games at Kentucky and at Washington State are likely losses for the Rockets, but they have the offense to get back to at least 8 wins this season.
College football’s best team in 2025
The No. 1 position in most preseason rankings appears to be up for grabs, with contenders from the SEC and Big Ten naturally getting most of the attention.
Judging by Phil Steele’s prediction, it appears the Big Ten could be in store for a third-straight national championship with Penn State sitting in pole position in his preseason rankings.
If continuity on offense is a recipe for success in the College Football Playoff, then we should see the Nittany Lions make an Ohio State-esque run this year.
Drew Allar returns at quarterback, as do lead rushers Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen as the core of what should be one of college football’s most productive attacks.
Penn State even poached Jim Knowles from the Buckeyes to lead its defense after Tom Allen’s departure for the same job at Clemson.
And while the unit, which held opponents to just 16.5 points per game last season, loses edge rusher Abdul Carter, it retains Dani Dennis-Sutton at defensive end, A.J. Harris in the corner, and Zakee Wheatley at safety.
Phil Steele’s 136-team college football rankings
1. Penn State
2. Notre Dame
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Clemson
7. Georgia
8. Oklahoma
9. Texas A&M
10. Florida
11. LSU
12. Michigan
13. Oregon
14. Miami
15. Arizona State
16. Indiana
17. Illinois
18. Baylor
19. Utah
20. Tennessee
21. USC
22. Ole Miss
23. SMU
24. Auburn
25. Texas Tech
26. TCU
27. South Carolina
28. Iowa State
29. Louisville
30. Kansas State
31. Iowa
32. Wisconsin
33. Arkansas
34. Pittsburgh
35. Nebraska
36. Florida State
37. Georgia Tech
38. Vanderbilt
39. Washington
40. BYU
41. Virginia Tech
42. Cincinnati
43. Missouri
44. Rutgers
45. Minnesota
46. Houston
47. Boise State
48. Duke
49. Kansas
50. Kentucky
51. NC State
52. UCLA
53. Colorado
54. Michigan State
55. Mississippi State
56. Arizona
57. North Carolina
58. Tulane
59. USF
60. UTSA
61. Virginia
62. Boston College
63. Northwestern
64. West Virginia
65. Memphis
66. Cal
67. James Madison
68. Toledo
69. Syracuse
70. UCF
71. North Texas
72. Maryland
73. Navy
74. UConn
75. Oklahoma State
76. Oregon State
77. San Jose State
78. Army
79. UNLV
80. Texas State
81. Liberty
82. Louisiana
83. Air Force
84. Georgia Southern
85. Old Dominion
86. Ohio
87. Buffalo
88. Stanford.
89. Hawai’i
90. South Alabama
91. Wake Forest
92. Troy
93. East Carolina
94. Colorado State
95. Miami (OH)
96. Coastal Carolina
97. Fresno State
98. San Diego State
99. Appalachian State
100. Louisiana Tech
101. Wyoming
102. Rice
103. Northern Illinois
104. UL Monroe
105. Southern Miss
106. Purdue
107. Arkansas State
108. Washington State
109. Georgia State
110. Bowling Green
111. UAB
112. Western Kentucky
113. Marshall
114. Charlotte
115. Florida Atlantic
116. Temple
117. Western Michigan
118. New Mexico
119. Nevada
120. FIU
121. Eastern Michigan
122. Utah State
123. Sam Houston
124. Jacksonville State
125. Central Michigan
126. New Mexico State
127. Middle Tennessee
128. UTEP
129. Akron
130. Delaware
131. Kennesaw State
132. Tulsa
133. UMass
134. Ball State
135. Missouri State
136. Kent State
