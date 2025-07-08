College Football HQ

Phil Steele predicts 136-team college football rankings in 2025

The best and the worst in college football in 2025, according to Phil Steele's preseason predictions.

James Parks

College football's best team, and its worst team, heading into the 2025 season, according to Phil Steele.
College football's best team, and its worst team, heading into the 2025 season, according to Phil Steele. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Talkin’ Season is here as college football prepares for another historic 2025 season, making it a perfect time to get a look at the updated preseason rankings.

Phil Steele, renowned for his annual preseason football magazine, went about putting the 2025 college football season in some early perspective.

What college football teams should we consider the best and the worst this year? Here’s how Phil Steele ranks every single one of them.

College football’s worst team in 2025

Phil Steele predicts college football 136-team rankings in 202
Kent State is definitely going through a rough patch. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While there isn’t a consensus on what team is the best in college football, there does appear to be one when it comes to the worst looking ahead to 2025.

That unfortunate designation falls on Kent State, which checks in at No. 136 in Phil Steele’s preseason 136-team college football rankings.

Four years ago, the Golden Flashes had won 22 games and a bowl game, but since the departure of head coach Sean Lewis, everything has basically fallen apart.

Kent State went 1-23 under Kenni Burns, with that one win coming against FCS opponent Central Connecticut State, and 21 of those 23 losses were by double digits.

Burns has been relieved from the program amid reports of an alleged contract violation, and now Mark Carney, his former offensive coordinator, steps into the top job to rebuild this team basically from scratch.

--

College football’s most average team in 2025

Phil Steele predicts college football's best, worst teams in 202
Toledo can make some waves in the MAC in 2025. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Smack dab in the middle of Phil Steele’s 136-team rankings, in the No. 68 position, is MAC hopeful Toledo.

A year ago, the Rockets (8-5) had their highs, like demolishing Mississippi State on the road in a 41-17 beatdown, and its lows, like losing to 4-8 Akron.

Part of that inconsistency was an offense that didn’t perform up to its customary standard, going 0-5 when scoring fewer than 21 points, but quarterback Tucker Gleason returns after posting over 4,000 yards with 36 touchdowns in the last four years.

Toledo’s offensive line needs to get better at blocking for the run, however, after its usually-productive ground attack mustered just 3.45 yards per carry a year ago.

Games at Kentucky and at Washington State are likely losses for the Rockets, but they have the offense to get back to at least 8 wins this season.

--

College football’s best team in 2025

Phil Steele predicts college football's best, worst teams in 202
Penn State earns No. 1 consideration from Phil Steele in his preseason college football rankings. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The No. 1 position in most preseason rankings appears to be up for grabs, with contenders from the SEC and Big Ten naturally getting most of the attention.

Judging by Phil Steele’s prediction, it appears the Big Ten could be in store for a third-straight national championship with Penn State sitting in pole position in his preseason rankings. 

If continuity on offense is a recipe for success in the College Football Playoff, then we should see the Nittany Lions make an Ohio State-esque run this year.

Drew Allar returns at quarterback, as do lead rushers Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen as the core of what should be one of college football’s most productive attacks.

Penn State even poached Jim Knowles from the Buckeyes to lead its defense after Tom Allen’s departure for the same job at Clemson.

And while the unit, which held opponents to just 16.5 points per game last season, loses edge rusher Abdul Carter, it retains Dani Dennis-Sutton at defensive end, A.J. Harris in the corner, and Zakee Wheatley at safety.

--

Phil Steele’s 136-team college football rankings

1. Penn State

2. Notre Dame

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Clemson

7. Georgia

8. Oklahoma

9. Texas A&M

10. Florida

11. LSU

12. Michigan

13. Oregon

14. Miami

15. Arizona State

16. Indiana

17. Illinois

18. Baylor

19. Utah

20. Tennessee

21. USC

22. Ole Miss

23. SMU

24. Auburn

25. Texas Tech

26. TCU

27. South Carolina

28. Iowa State

29. Louisville

30. Kansas State

31. Iowa

32. Wisconsin

33. Arkansas

34. Pittsburgh

35. Nebraska

36. Florida State

37. Georgia Tech

38. Vanderbilt

39. Washington

40. BYU

41. Virginia Tech

42. Cincinnati

43. Missouri

44. Rutgers

45. Minnesota

46. Houston

47. Boise State

48. Duke

49. Kansas

50. Kentucky

51. NC State

52. UCLA

53. Colorado

54. Michigan State

55. Mississippi State

56. Arizona

57. North Carolina

58. Tulane

59. USF

60. UTSA

61. Virginia

62. Boston College

63. Northwestern

64. West Virginia

65. Memphis

66. Cal

67. James Madison

68. Toledo

69. Syracuse

70. UCF

71. North Texas

72. Maryland

73. Navy

74. UConn

75. Oklahoma State

76. Oregon State

77. San Jose State

78. Army

79. UNLV

80. Texas State

81. Liberty

82. Louisiana

83. Air Force

84. Georgia Southern

85. Old Dominion

86. Ohio

87. Buffalo

88. Stanford.

89. Hawai’i

90. South Alabama

91. Wake Forest

92. Troy

93. East Carolina

94. Colorado State

95. Miami (OH)

96. Coastal Carolina

97. Fresno State

98. San Diego State

99. Appalachian State

100. Louisiana Tech

101. Wyoming

102. Rice

103. Northern Illinois

104. UL Monroe

105. Southern Miss

106. Purdue

107. Arkansas State

108. Washington State

109. Georgia State

110. Bowling Green

111. UAB

112. Western Kentucky

113. Marshall

114. Charlotte

115. Florida Atlantic

116. Temple

117. Western Michigan

118. New Mexico

119. Nevada

120. FIU

121. Eastern Michigan

122. Utah State

123. Sam Houston

124. Jacksonville State

125. Central Michigan

126. New Mexico State

127. Middle Tennessee

128. UTEP

129. Akron

130. Delaware

131. Kennesaw State

132. Tulsa

133. UMass

134. Ball State

135. Missouri State

136. Kent State

--

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Rankings