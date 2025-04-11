Kent State fires head football coach Kenni Burns
Kent State has fired head football coach Kenni Burns, the school announced.
Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will serve as the Golden Flashes’ interim head coach while the school searches for Burns’ permanent replacement, athletic director Randale L. Richmond said.
“At this time, our focus will be to support our student-athletes and provide them with the best opportunity to have a positive and competitive experience,” Richmond said.
The decision to part ways with Burns comes in the days since the school announced it had placed him on administrative leave away from the football program.
Kent State went 0-12 last season and is in the midst of a 20-game losing streak, the longest since the team lost 21 straight games in the 1980s, and went 0-16 against MAC teams.
Burns’ team lost 10 of its 12 games by double-digit margins, including a two-game stretch against Tennessee and Penn State in which it was outscored, 127-0.
Kent State finished ranked last nationally in total offense and total defense last season, amassing 2,799 total yards offensively while allowing 6,189 total yards to opponents.
