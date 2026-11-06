Miami Loses No. 1 Spot by New College Football Contender in Playoff Ranking

Whatever happens this weekend is bound to throw a little more confusion in the college football rankings when the playoff selectors meet again.

Some of that change could take place at the top of the polls. Four teams have been named the No. 1 team in the country, and we could see a fifth as we start November.

Where do things stand in our latest College Football Playoff bracket projection?

No. 1 Georgia

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SEC champion. The reigning SEC champs are still our most well-rounded team in college football. We project the Bulldogs will win at Ole Miss this week and the rest of the way to repeat as conference champions.

No. 2 Miami

ACC champion. Until Malachi Toney’s injury, we liked the Hurricanes to beat Notre Dame. Not anymore, with the star wideout not playing, but this is still the class of the ACC and should have just one loss going forward.

No. 3 Utah

Big 12 champion. Our pick for the Big 12 championship this season. The Utes play college football’s ninth ranked total offense, enough to come out of this week’s crucial test against rival BYU.

No. 4 Indiana

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Big Ten champion. The injury to Julian Sayin promotes the Hoosiers over the Buckeyes as our expected Big Ten champion. But they need to get a lot more dynamic on offense to get anywhere else.

No. 5 Kentucky

SEC runner-up. We like the Wildcats’ chances to grind out a close win at Tennessee this weekend, propelling themselves one step closer to qualifying for a place in Atlanta.

No. 6 UCLA

Big Ten runner-up. Bob Chesney has done something special in his first season. The Bruins are one of the most potent rushing attacks and an elite scoring defense.

No. 7 Alabama

At large. The committee really likes the Crimson Tide, despite losses to Georgia and Tennessee. If it beats LSU and wins out, that’s more than enough to qualify.

No. 8 Texas Tech

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Big 12 runner-up. There’s a path for the Red Raiders to play for the Big 12 title if they don’t make any more mistakes. If so, they could jump a BYU that loses to Utah and get back in contention.

No. 9 Notre Dame

At large. With a win over No. 1 Miami, the Irish should secure a spot in the playoff field, provided they don’t stumble the rest of the way. Not playing for a conference title will limit their ability to move much higher, though.

No. 10 Texas

At large. A loss by Ole Miss to Georgia combined with the Longhorns winning out should move them up the SEC standings more. A loss to LSU in two weeks could prove costly, and help Lane Kiffin’s team.

No. 11 Ohio State

At large. Right now the first team out, the Buckeyes will move back in if they can beat Oregon and win out. They’re favored against the Ducks, but need much better quarterback play.

No. 12 Boise State

Group of Six selection. Still the class of the non-Power conference teams, the Broncos have a clear path to playoff selection. But they still have to face Oregon State.