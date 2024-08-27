Predicting college football's 12 most likely Playoff teams in 2024
College football will expand its playoff to 12 teams starting this season, which means there will be plenty more competition for the national championship. Now, as ESPN has released its latest 134-team college football rankings, we have a better idea as to what teams will actually be in the race this year as things kick off.
As expected, the SEC is well-represented among the top-dozen schools, taking up 11 of the top 25 spots, including three of the top five, and six of the top 10. Big Ten schools make up five of the top 25 and a dozen of the top 50 teams nationally.
12. Clemson
Clemson's CFP odds: 26.9%
Expect another strong defensive core for the Tigers, but Garrett Riley's offense still lacks for a game-breaking wide receiver for Cade Klubnik to connect with. Bryant Wesco could emerge as that option, but until then Phil Mafah stabilizes the offense at running back.
11. Michigan
Michigan's CFP odds: 28.5%
College football's defending champs undergo a huge makeover on the sidelines and on the roster, with head coach Sherrone Moore needing reinforcements at quarterback, offensive line, and receiver, but he has key defenders returning to form a strong core this fall.
10. Florida State
Florida State's CFP odds: 35.9%
The defending ACC champions are already facing an uphill battle after a surprising upset loss to Georgia Tech in the Week 0 game, but an expanded playoff does not make that 0-1 start a death sentence for the Seminoles' playoff hopes. That said, it still markedly reduces the margin for error going forward in an ACC title race this team is still right in the thick of.
9. Oklahoma
Oklahoma's CFP odds: 36.6%
Jackson Arnold has the skill set to be OU's next great quarterback, but there are questions around his protection working behind a new-look offensive line. Heading into the SEC, the Sooners' improved defense will have to carry some games, including trips to Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU, and at home against Alabama.
8. Tennessee
Tennessee's CFP odds: 36.9%
Nico Iamaleava fully embraces the QB1 role, surrounded by top-flight skill threats and working behind an experienced line. But while the Vols' front seven expects to be solid, there are questions around lost production in the secondary.
7. Missouri
Missouri's CFP odds: 37.3%
Coming off an 11-win season, Eli Drinkwitz is under pressure to repeat, and while he returns his quarterback and top receivers, he also loses his top rusher and some important defensive pieces, not to mention coordinator Blake Baker, who departed to resurrect LSU's defense.
6. Alabama
Alabama's CFP odds: 57.2%
One of college football's biggest questions remains how will Nick Saban's departure affect the Crimson Tide? Kalen DeBoer has an 86% win mark in his career, but the SEC is another world. He lost key pieces on both sides, but retained Jalen Milroe at quarterback and is working with what appears to be a promising front seven rotation.
5. Notre Dame/Penn State (tie)
CFP odds: 59.1%
Penn State brings back a strong offensive core but is making replacements on the line and at wide receiver, while its elite defense should perform well again under new leadership. Notre Dame made replacements on offense, but boasts one of college football's top pass defenses and gets a more favorable schedule this time out.
4. Ohio State
Ohio State's CFP odds: 67.2%
Perhaps surprisingly not the top-ranked team in the Big Ten according to the FPI metrics, the Buckeyes have an edge over a rival Michigan program in transition, valuable returning skill, and a monster transfer portal haul, but also a potentially season-defining road game against Oregon in October.
3. Texas
Texas' CFP odds: 67.8%
Heading into the SEC at just the right time, the Longhorns are bringing some serious momentum from last season: their win over Alabama, a Big 12 title, and their first playoff appearance. Now they get Quinn Ewers back under center working behind a solid line and dealing to blue-chip transfer receivers like Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.
2. Oregon
Oregon's CFP odds: 76.0%
The new favorite in the expanded Big Ten, at least according to the FPI projections, the Ducks should have the speed advantage against B1G opposition at the skill positions, and play dominant football on both lines of scrimmage. Dillon Gabriel steps in as QB1 and his heir presumptive Dante Moore is right behind, with former 5-star wideout Evan Stewart coming on board, too.
1. Georgia
Georgia's CFP odds: 79.1%
With a half-dozen returning starters and defense and nine more on offense, including quarterback Carson Beck, there's plenty of continuity at the most important positions to keep the Bulldogs in contention from start to finish. But this is a much-tougher schedule, with dates against Clemson, at Alabama, at Texas, and at Ole Miss.
