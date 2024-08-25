College Football HQ

College football rankings: ESPN updates Week 1 top 25 polls

After a somewhat eventful Week 0 in college football, the ESPN rankings underwent some notable early-season changes in the computer's top 25 poll.

Where things stand in the ESPN top 25 college football rankings after a big opening weekend and moving into the Week 1 schedule.
The official AP top 25 college football rankings won't come out until this coming Tuesday, but ESPN took advantage of an eventful Week 0 to do some surgery on its own 134-team rankings after Florida State dropped its opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland on Saturday.

That result won't have an immediate impact on the national picture, but it does re-arrange some of the rankings in the ACC when it comes to the College Football Power Index computer rankings.

ESPN updates Week 1 top 25 college football rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Oregon
  3. Texas
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Tennessee
  10. Missouri
  11. Michigan
  12. LSU
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Clemson
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Florida State
  17. Kansas
  18. USC
  19. Auburn
  20. Florida
  21. Louisville
  22. Kansas State
  23. Miami
  24. Arizona
  25. Oklahoma State

College football rankings biggest movers

Georgia Tech (Up 17). As expected, the Jackets' big upset win over the Seminoles boosted the team in the ESPN poll, up to No. 37 nationally, projected to win seven games with a 76 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

SMU (Down 5). The ACC newcomer played very close to big underdog Nevada in the opener but came away with the close victory, projected to go 8-4 this season on the index.

Florida State (Down 5). A loss in the opener as the AP No. 10 ranked team also resulted in the Seminoles dropping out of pole position in the ACC title race, in which the index now slots the team in just sixth place, projecting FSU to go 7-5.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

