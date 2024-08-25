College football rankings: ESPN updates Week 1 top 25 polls
The official AP top 25 college football rankings won't come out until this coming Tuesday, but ESPN took advantage of an eventful Week 0 to do some surgery on its own 134-team rankings after Florida State dropped its opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland on Saturday.
That result won't have an immediate impact on the national picture, but it does re-arrange some of the rankings in the ACC when it comes to the College Football Power Index computer rankings.
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Michigan
- LSU
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Ole Miss
- Florida State
- Kansas
- USC
- Auburn
- Florida
- Louisville
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Arizona
- Oklahoma State
College football rankings biggest movers
Georgia Tech (Up 17). As expected, the Jackets' big upset win over the Seminoles boosted the team in the ESPN poll, up to No. 37 nationally, projected to win seven games with a 76 percent chance to become bowl eligible.
SMU (Down 5). The ACC newcomer played very close to big underdog Nevada in the opener but came away with the close victory, projected to go 8-4 this season on the index.
Florida State (Down 5). A loss in the opener as the AP No. 10 ranked team also resulted in the Seminoles dropping out of pole position in the ACC title race, in which the index now slots the team in just sixth place, projecting FSU to go 7-5.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
