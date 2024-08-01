College football rankings: Predicting the Coaches Poll top 25 for 2024
Heading into the final two dozen days before the start of the season, it's time to get an updated look at the 2024 college football rankings, and up first on that list is the Coaches Poll top 25.
Rankings: ESPN top 25 | Phil Steele's AP poll
More... When the AP rankings come out
What will the first rankings look like? Let's take a shot at predicting what 25 teams will earn a place in the preseason poll, according to the coaches' vote.
Predicting the Coaches Poll top 25 football rankings
25. NC State. Grayson McCall steps into a Wolfpack offense that should benefit from his experience while some key defensive personnel come back.
24. Miami. Vital transfers like quarterback Cam Ward and tailback Damien Martinez are upgrades but the Hurricanes have to replace outgoing secondary talent.
23. Oklahoma State. Ollie Gordon is college football's reigning rushing leader and he's surrounded by plenty of veteran experience in a competitive Big 12 title race.
22. Iowa. Enough defensive talent returns for the Hawkeyes, but the jury's still out on whether Tim Lester can revive this infamously moribund offense.
21. USC. Miller Moss steps in for Caleb Williams at quarterback, while D'Anton Lynn looks to resuscitate the Trojans' woeful defense as the program heads to the Big Ten.
20. Kansas State. Avery Johnson steps into the QB1 role full-time and DJ Giddens will help balance the offense out after a successful outing last fall.
19. Texas A&M. Mike Elko makes his coaching debut for the Aggies, who, while they lost key transfers, also gained some, like Big Ten sack leader Nic Scourton.
18. Arizona. Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan are one of college football's top 1-2 offensive pairings heading into the realigned Big 12.
17. Utah. The return of quarterback Cameron Rising is crucial for an offense that struggled a year ago, while the Utes' customarily strong defense puts the team in Big 12 contention.
16. Washington. Most of the Huskies' CFP finalist team is gone, leaving new coach Jedd Fisch with a roster full of transfers heading into the Big Ten.
15. LSU. Blake Baker steps in to save the Tigers' lagging defense amid roster turnover and Garrett Nussmeier succeeds Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
14. Oklahoma. It's a tough schedule for the Sooners' debut in the SEC and there's a new offensive line, but Brent Venables' defense can turn a corner this fall.
13. Tennessee. Nico Iamaleava takes over at quarterback for a talented offense and the Vols can bring pressure from a strong front seven.
12. Clemson. Expect another strong defense from the Tigers, but Garrett Riley's offense needs a game-breaking wideout to take full advantage of Cade Klubnik at quarterback.
11. Missouri. Returning production on offense helps the Tigers as they face a winnable schedule.
10. Michigan. New faces on the sideline and on the field make college football's defending champs an open question, but returning defensive personnel is important.
9. Florida State. Transfer-related turnover should keep the Seminoles at the top of the ACC title race all season, especially with DJ Uiagalelei stepping in at quarterback.
8. Penn State. Both top rushers and the core of an elite defense keep the Nittany Lions in the conversation for the expanded playoff, but they need to improve the downfield passing game.
7. Ole Miss. Returning production and another strong transfer class puts the Rebels in the mix for the SEC and potentially the expanded playoff.
6. Notre Dame. One of college football's best pass defenses combined with an easier schedule and top-flight transfers like quarterback Riley Leonard and wideout Beaux Collins make the Irish a team to watch.
5. Alabama. Kalen DeBoer steps in for Nick Saban with a brilliant 90% win record but the SEC is another world, albeit with the residue of the GOAT's roster to build out from.
4. Oregon. Heading into the Big Ten, the Ducks have arguably college football's best receiving corps loaded with speedsters who will challenge the league's defenses.
3. Texas. Quinn Ewers leads the Longhorns into the SEC alongside other key contributors who can make a run at this conference.
2. Ohio State. Ryan Day got aggressive, boosting a roster that had returning experience with blue-chip transfers at key positions.
1. Georgia. Carson Beck might be college football's best returning quarterback, and he's surrounded by returning skill on both sides of the ball, but this schedule is much tougher.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams