How Many SEC Teams Would Make the College Football Playoff Today?

While the SEC may have missed out on the national championship over the last three seasons, it would dominate the College Football Playoff if the postseason began today, based on the latest vote in the AP top 25 rankings heading into Week 4 .

Sure, it’s only about a month into the 2026 season with plenty more football to be played, but so far the SEC has performed the best out of any major conference, racking up a national-best 10-2 record against non-conference Power Four opponents.

SEC Outpacing Other Conferences So Far

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That success on the field has resulted in the SEC outperforming every other league when looking at the top of the poll, taking up three of the top five positions in the latest ballot, and would have five teams, the most of any conference, in the playoff if it began today.

Two teams from the Big Ten and Big 12 each would follow, the ACC would have one, Notre Dame would be the sole independent, and the highest-ranked Group of Six champion would be preseason Pac-12 favorite Boise State.

College Football Playoff Field Based on AP Top 25 Rankings in Week 4

Texas Georgia Notre Dame Ole Miss Indiana Miami Ohio State Alabama BYU LSU Texas Tech Boise State

First Teams Out: USC, Penn State, Tennessee

Although not ranked in the AP top 25 poll this week, Boise State would qualify for the College Football Playoff by being the highest-places Group of Six champion, as the Broncos effectively rank 31st nationally with 48 total votes.

There's a Long Way to Go

Do these really reflect what the playoff bracket will look like later this year? Probably not.

Even if Texas beat Georgia for the SEC championship, the Bulldogs would likely fall further in the poll and allow other teams, like ACC champion favorite Miami, to rise as a result.

Likewise, the Big Ten champion would probably be ranked above the SEC runner-up and other SEC teams that did not play for the conference championship. But these rankings give us a clear picture of where things are in the first quarter of the season.

What the College Football Playoff Would Look Like

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three of the top-four byes would be awarded to SEC teams, as No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, and No. 4 Ole Miss would get the rest as the playoff began, while No. 8 Alabama would host a first-round game, along with Ohio State, Indiana, and Miami.

No. 9 BYU at No. 8 Alabama

Winner plays No. 1 Texas

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Indiana

Winner plays No. 4 Ole Miss

No. 10 LSU at No. 7 Ohio State

Winner plays No. 2 Georgia

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami

Winner plays No. 3 Notre Dame

What Happens Next? College Football's Biggest Week 4 Games to Watch This Weekend