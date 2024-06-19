Ranking College Football's 10 Best Offenses in 2024
Defense may win championships, but offense is still what gets most of the attention in college football and the success of any team depends on its ability to be faster and stronger on that side of the ball and put up points on a consistent basis.
As the sport leans into a more wide open, pass-oriented offensive approach, coaches and recruiters place a heavy premium on agile skill players who can move well in space and cover the field with ease.
And as tends to be the case, only a select few programs have the resources and the capacity to acquire most of that talent.
Which teams are in position to be the best on offense this coming season?
Scroll through to get an early look at the top offensive attacks returning to the field in 2024.
10. Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold steps in as QB1 with a ton of potential, especially in tandem with a rotation of veteran receivers like Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, and Andrel Anthony, and tailback Gavin Sawchuk, who had a very strong finish to last season. But the Sooners need to get their offensive line rotation right before it goes up against the SEC's expert pass rushers.
9. LSU
After losing Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels to the pros, LSU brings on another potential game-changer in Garrett Nussmeier. He had nearly 400 yards and led a long scoring drive to win the bowl game, and this year the quarterback is working behind a strong line and is dealing to a cadre of talented wide receivers.
8. Miami
Looking at a more open ACC title race, the Hurricanes put themselves in position to take advantage with some elite transfer gains: dual-threat quarterback Cam Ward, tailback Damien Martinez, and wide receiver Sam Brown, in addition to returning their top two pass-catchers in Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, and with back Mark Fletcher returning behind center.
7. Memphis
Returning their record-setting quarterback Seth Henigan to the rotation, the Tigers are in position to contend for the Group of Five's spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. Henigan is joined by receivers like Roc Taylor, Koby Drake, and Demeer Blankumsee. Despite losing rusher Blake Watson, Memphis added South Carolina transfer Mario Anderson, who led his team in rushing a year ago.
6. Georgia
The return of quarterback Carson Beck is key for Georgia's offense, which despite losing top targets like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, gets Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas back alongside transfer targets like London Humphreys and Colbie Young. After losing their two rushers, the Bulldogs added Florida transfer Trevor Etienne to the backfield.
5. Liberty
The defending Conference USA champions are potentially in the driver's seat for the Group of Five's playoff bid looking at the return of their offensive core, led by quarterback Kaidon Salter (44 all-purpose TDs) and tailback Quinton Cooley (1,400 yards, 16 TDs). The loss of wide receiver CJ Daniels to LSU might hurt, but the Flames' rushing prowess is so strong, it could still be enough to run the table against this schedule.
4. Texas
It's a tribute to Steve Sarkisian's recruiting and transfer maneuvering that Texas still poses the threat it does offensively. Despite losing three four top targets and a thousand-yard back, the Longhorns kept quarterback Quinn Ewers and added huge receiving skill in the portal: Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, and Amari Niblack are elite replacements. And they're working behind a line that returns four starters.
3. Ole Miss
The return of quarterback Jaxson Dart, three offensive blockers, and targets like wideouts Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins and tight end Caden Prieskorn are massive for the Rebels, who are looking for a spot in the expanded playoff. The addition of tailback Henry Parrish to replace Quinshon Judkins is also notable, as especially is the transfer of wide receiver Antwane Wells. Dart had 23 TDs and 5 INTs a year ago while covering over 3,300 yards in the air and scoring 8 times on the ground.
2. Oregon
Tez Johnson, Gary Bryant, Jr., and Traeshon Holden already comprise arguably college football's most gifted wide receiver rotation, but the transfer of former five-star wideout Evan Stewart only adds to the unit's promise. As does Dillon Gabriel, the veteran quarterback who transferred to Oregon this offseason, alongside his heir apparent, Dante Moore. And they're all working behind a very strong line heading into the Big Ten.
1. Ohio State
Veteran quarterback Will Howard steps in to replace Kyle McCord, coming off a career-best year in completion, yards, and touchdowns. And he's working with the most talented receiver group he's ever had, including Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and potential freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith, who is jumping off the tape so far this offseason. And not only did the Buckeyes retain lead rusher TreVeyon Henderson, but they gained two-time SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, creating what should be the best 1-2 punch in college football at the position.
