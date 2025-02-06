Ranking college football teams with most 5-star recruits in 2025
National Signing Day has come and gone, and with it all of the most highly-considered prospects in the 2025 college football recruiting class have made their intentions known.
As expected, the SEC and Big Ten cleaned up, dominating our rankings of the 10 best classes in the 2025 cycle, as they have dominated on the field and in the NFL Draft every year.
Let’s take one last look at the 2025 recruiting class and see where the five-star prospects are headed, and which schools signed the most.
Our rankings take an average of the four national recruiting services to create a consensus for how players and teams stack up against each other
College football teams with most 5-star recruits in 2025
Texas: 5
College football’s top-ranked recruiting class also unsurprisingly boasts the highest number of five-star recruits, with one-fifth of the Longhorns’ 2025 haul boasting that elite grade.
Four of Texas’ five-star prospects play on the defensive side of the ball, led by No. 1 ranked safety Jonah Williams and No. 2 defensive lineman Justus Terry.
No. 2 edge rusher Lance Jackson was listed as a five-star by On3 Sports and Rivals, as was cornerback Kade Phillips, considered the No. 5 prospect at his position.
No. 2 wide receiver Kaliq Lockett earned a five-star rating from Rivals and 247Sports.
Georgia: 4
Three-quarters of Kirby Smart’s recruiting class in 2025 comes from the state of Georgia, and that includes three of the four five-star prospects he signed in this cycle.
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (6-4, 300) leads the way for Georgia, ranking as the No. 1 recruit at the position and the No. 3 player in the country regardless of position.
Isaiah Gibson (6-3, 263) is the No. 1 ranked edge rusher and a consensus five-star prospect while coming in as the No. 10 player in the nation, according to the average.
Zayden Walker is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2025 cycle and Talyn Taylor finished as the No. 4 ranked wide receiver and the top-ranked player from the state of Illinois.
Alabama: 3
Just 10 percent of Kalen DeBoer’s second recruiting haul at Alabama comes from inside the state, and all of his five-star prospects come from elsewhere in the country.
From Texas, No. 2 ranked quarterback Keelon Russell is the crown jewel of the Crimson Tide’s 2025 recruiting class, also ranked as the second-best player in the nation.
From Pennsylvania, the Tide picked up No. 1 interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll.
And from California, cornerback Dijon Lee is the No. 4 ranked prospect at his position, the 15th best player in the nation overall, and the top-ranked recruit from the state.
Ohio State: 3
Quarterback is an area in need of some fast development, and Tavien St. Clair is a prospect the Buckeyes are banking on as the No. 3 signal caller in the 2025 cycle.
Wide receiver Quincy Porter comes out of Bergen Catholic (N.J.) as the No. 3 ranked recruit at the position and the top-ranked prospect coming out of the Garden State.
Ohio State also secured the top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class, as Devin Sanchez signed with the program in January as the No. 6 overall player and third-ranked recruit from Texas.
Oregon: 3
Dan Lanning signed the only class in our Top 10 rankings with fewer than 20 commitments, but this is still a very high-quality group of prospects.
At the top of the heap is Dakorien Moore, a potential instant impact player named the No. 1 wide receiver in the country by all four major recruiting services and the No. 5 overall prospect in 2025.
Na’eem Offord is a consensus top-three cornerback nationally, and rated as a top-dozen prospect regardless of position, showing off Oregon’s reach by going deep into SEC territory and coming away with a star prospect out of Birmingham.
Another big gain was safety Trey McNutt, a notable get out of Buckeye Country, from suburban Cleveland, considered the No. 2 player at the position and a five-star at On3 and Rivals.
Michigan: 2
Bryce Underwood is the gold standard for recruits in 2025, ranked not only as the best quarterback in this cycle, but the consensus No. 1 player in the country as a whole.
Underwood made waves when he swapped his allegiance from LSU to Michigan, giving head coach Sherrone Moore a needed foundation to build his offense around.
Another key piece of that project will be Andrew Babalola, the No. 3 ranked offensive tackle in the country and the top-ranked prospect from the state of Kansas.
LSU: 2
Brian Kelly may have missed out on Underwood sticking around, but he still signed what we consider one of the 10 best classes in our 2025 rankings.
At the top of that list is cornerback DJ Pickett, rated as the No. 2 ranked player at the position and the No. 11 overall recruit when taking an average of the four recruiting services.
Harlem Berry was given a five-star rating by On3 Sports and Rivals, but is heralded as the No. 1 ranked tailback in the 2025 class across the board and the top-ranked player from Louisiana.
Texas A&M: 2
Jerome Myles is the top-ranked player from the state of Utah and considered the No. 5 ranked wide receiver in the country, a very important gain for Mike Elko and the Aggies.
As is offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, named a five-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, and the No. 5 ranked player at the position in 2025.
