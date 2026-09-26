College Football Reality Check: Top 25 Teams Facing Extreme Danger in Week 4 Today

The final college football action in the month of September gets underway loaded with high stakes matchups that could derail postseason and playoff hopes for several ranked teams still early in the 2026 season.

After a chaotic Week 3 that saw upsets and shakeups in the AP rankings, these teams face must-win or otherwise high-risk games this Saturday. Here’s the reality check…

LSU Looks to Avoid a Second Straight Loss

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Lane Kiffin’s loss at Ole Miss a week ago didn’t cost LSU too dearly in the poll, dropping to No. 10 nationally, but any mistakes at home against Texas A&M would drop it to 2-2 with an 0-2 SEC record and leave precious little room for error against a brutal SEC schedule that still includes Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas.

Kiffin’s offense showed some late fight against the Rebels, but also proved it can really struggle against an inspired offense that can move vertically, and has to clean up against an Aggies squad that itself is desperate for a bounce-back. A loss here effectively ends realistic College Football Playoff contention for one of the preseason favorites.

Texas A&M In Danger Mode

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Likewise, the Aggies fell in the poll after a home loss to unranked Kentucky, albeit much further down, from No. 9 to No. 23 and snapping a long win streak at Kyle Field going into Death Valley, arguably college football’s single most intimidating venue.

Marcel Reed and the A&M offense looked out of sync much of last week and the defense allowed way too many plays to get behind them, and now going into LSU at night is as tough as it gets, with a potential 2-2 mark and a would-be 0-2 SEC record to start out, raising questions around whether this group can survive its conference gauntlet.

Lincoln Riley Needs a Marquee Win – Now

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These are the games that USC hired Riley to win, and if he can’t at this point, then it could be time for the school’s brass to start asking some uncomfortable questions behind closed doors.

As expected, USC’s offense has been solid with quarterback Jayden Maiava at the wheel, but – yet again – this defensive alignment, while clearly improved under Gary Patterson’s leadership, still let way too much go by in a win at Rutgers.

Oregon Needs to Recover From a Bad Loss

Two weeks ago, the Ducks suffered an incredibly damaging loss at Oklahoma State that exposed some early cracks in what many observers thought would be a national championship contender.

Oregon cannot afford another. After pounding Portland State by an 84-0 count, they need to get plenty more explosion from this Dante Moore-led offense against USC on the road.

Michigan Faces Critical Test in Big Ten Opener

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The win against then-ranked Oklahoma was impressive for the Wolverines’ defense and rushing attack, but a slow start against UTEP a week ago still leaves an awkward impression for what Kyle Whittingham’s team is really made of.

Now they open Big Ten play at home against another characteristic Iowa defense that will once again test what Bryce Underwood can achieve in the air and form a blockade against Michigan doing what it wants running the ball. A loss here would raise yet more questions about the Wolverines’ ceiling in a competitive conference.