The final college football action in the month of September gets underway this weekend with several programs opening up or continuing in highly-consequential conference games, including six matchups involving ranked-on-ranked contests in the SEC and Big Ten.

What are the most important games being played across the Week 4 schedule that you should be watching this coming Saturday?

All times Eastern

Texas at Tennessee

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

12 p.m. on ABC

Why you should watch: Arch goes into the stadium where Peyton made his name , looking to make his own legacy with a Longhorns squad that knocked off No. 1 Ohio State a couple weeks ago, and now goes into their first road game to open SEC play against a Vols side that can pile up points but has not been challenged by the likes of this Texas defense yet.

Ole Miss at Florida

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3:30 p.m. on ABC

Why you should watch: This could be trap game territory for the Rebels coming off an emotional win against Lane Kiffin and LSU, but now go on the road against an undefeated and newly-ranked Gators team looking to make another very strong statement after beating Auburn and can run the ball very well. Did Ole Miss use all their motivation to beat Lane, or can they turn around and be ready for Florida?

Oregon at USC

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7:30 p.m. on NBC

Why you should watch: A pair of Big Ten playoff hopefuls both have a lot to prove. Oregon already has a bad loss to unranked Oklahoma State and wants to use the Trojans as a punching bag to regain confidence from playoff selectors. USC is undefeated, but its defense is still a major question against the Duck skill threats after letting a lot go by against... Rutgers.

Texas A&M at LSU

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Why you should watch: Two teams with SEC championship ambitions are both coming off losses. LSU’s was much better, against top-ten Ole Miss on the road. Texas A&M took one on the chin against unranked Kentucky at home, any may need this one a little more. Neither can afford a second straight loss, packing this matchup with a metric ton of postseason consequences down the line.

Other Week 4 College Football Games to Keep an Eye On

Iowa @ Michigan: The Big Ten opener for both schools, with the Hawkeyes narrowly beating Iowa State by 3 in their one P4 game to date, while the Wolverines played UTEP a little too close early on before pulling away and are playing some sluggish offense — 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Oklahoma @ Georgia: The second-worst scoring offense in the SEC and the 99th best total offense nationally belongs to the Sooners, who now have a date on the road against a Georgia defense that ranks 7th in FBS and is allowing about 3 yards per play — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Missouri @ Mississippi State: As expected, the Bulldogs are now ranked after Kamario Taylor led a big win at South Carolina. He has more than 800 yards passing with 11 touchdowns in the air and the Bulldogs have 2 road wins over P4 schools. Miami is the only other such school — 7:45 p.m. on SECN

Top 25 Rankings: ESPN Reshuffles College Football Poll in Week 4

AP Top 25 Rankings for Week 4

First-place votes in parentheses

Texas (58) Georgia (3) Notre Dame Ole Miss (3) Indiana (4) Miami (1) Ohio State Alabama BYU LSU Texas Tech USC Penn State Tennessee Utah Louisville Iowa Michigan Missouri Oregon Florida SMU Texas A&M Mississippi State Houston