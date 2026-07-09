EA Sports College Football 27: Ranking the 5 Fastest Teams

Speed is the currency that separates good college football teams from great ones. In EA Sports College Football 27, certain rosters feature elite track athletes capable of changing the trajectory of plays before defenders can react.

After sorting through each program's roster, along with some help from Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer and CFB Labs' player ratings database, five teams stand out for their collective quickness across multiple position groups.

Three players have 99 speed in this year's edition: Oregon WR Gatlin Bair, South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor and UCLA CB Rodrick Pleasant. Of those players, only the Ducks make the cut.

Here's the countdown of the fastest teams in the game as fall camp approaches, listed in ascending order from No. 5 to the fastest program.

(Please note: College Football 27 player ratings are subject to change throughout the year.)

Texas banks on explosive skill position talent

The Longhorns possess 22 players rated 90 speed or higher, with eight reaching 93 speed or better. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has rebuilt the roster methodically over five years, and the speed advantage shows throughout his receiving corps and backfield.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) is expected to be a big-play threat in 2026 alongside transfer wideout Cam Coleman. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wideout Ryan Wingo carries a 97 speed rating after posting an 854-yard, seven-touchdown season. Running back Raleek Brown transferred from Arizona State with a 95 speed rating, while safety Xavier Filsaime represents the secondary's elite tier.

Sarkisian said this spring, "Our ability to create explosive plays is showing up."

Miami's receiver group defines its speed advantage

The Hurricanes returned from a national championship game appearance with 23 players rated 90 speed or higher. Five of those players reach 92 speed or better, giving Mario Cristobal's offense multiple weapons capable of creating separation downfield.

Wideout Malachi Toney, whom I ranked the No. 2 WR in college football earlier this year, earned a 93 speed rating along with elite agility marks. Freshman Vance Spafford leads the incoming class with 94 speed, while running back Girard Pringle Jr. posted a 94 speed rating after explosive plays during the team's postseason run.

Keep an eye on Cooper Barkate, an incoming WR transfer from Duke, who is blessed with 90 speed. Last year's difference maker out of the backfield Mark Fletcher Jr. also has 90 speed.

Ole Miss offensive weapons showcase unmatched production speed

The Rebels assembled 24 players with 90 or higher in speed after reaching the College Football Playoff semifinal without Lane Kiffin. Nine players reached 92 speed or better, proof that Pete Golding's transition hasn't slowed the offensive attack.

Running back Kewan Lacy tied the Ole Miss record with 1,567 rushing yards and set the program mark with 24 rushing touchdowns, earning a 93 speed rating.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) produced a dazzling 2025 campaign and should be counted on to do the same this year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wideout Cameron Miller transferred from Kentucky with 94 speed, while fellow pass-catcher Caleb Cunningham represents an uber-coveted recruit from the 2025 class.

Lacy's ability to produce in the trenches gives Golding's offense a physical identity necessary for SEC competition.

Oregon returns its star quarterback with elite receiving weapons

The Ducks possess 26 players rated 90 speed or higher, tied with Texas A&M for the most in the nation. Ten players reached 92 speed or better, giving Dan Lanning an offense loaded with game-changers on the perimeter.

True freshman cornerback Gatlin Bair represents one of only three players nationally with 99 overall speed. Wideout Dakorien Moore carries a 96 speed rating, while Evan Stewart returned from injury with a 94 speed rating.

Dante Moore remained in Eugene after forgoing the NFL Draft, providing the quarterback stability to lead this talent. "After that last game, seeing the tears on my teammates' faces, it felt like that couldn't be my last journey with them," Moore said about his return.

Texas A&M ranks No. 1 with the fastest team nationally

The Aggies claim the speed crown convincingly, with 26 players rated 90 speed or higher, tied with Oregon. Where A&M separates is at the elite tier: three players carry 96+ speed ratings, and 17 players are rated 92 or higher.

Cornerback Julio Humphrey carries 98 speed, the fastest rating for a defensive back in the game. Brandon Arrington matches that elite tier with 96 speed.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) broke out last year and is capable of producing even more explosive plays in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wideout Mario Craver provides a 94 speed rating, giving the offense multiple explosive threats. Another receiver, Jayden Warren, clocks in with 96 speed.

Unlike Oregon, the Aggies have a speed advantage on defense first, creating a foundation for Mike Elko's third season at the helm. Cornerbacks Dezz Ricks, Rickey Gibson III, Bravon Rodgers and Adonyss Currie all have 93 speed.