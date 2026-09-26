College Football Today: Week 4 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

In a college football season with few matchups involving ranked teams on the same field, the Week 4 action getting underway today brings us six ranked-on-ranked games, all involving contenders in either the SEC or Big Ten.

That should guarantee another eventful reaction when AP top 25 pollsters come together to assemble the latest national rankings coming out of this weekend. Here’s how you can watch the action unfold across the country.

College Football Games Today: Week 4 Scores, Schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

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College GameDay is on site on Rocky Top to watch one Manning take the field where another Manning became a legend a generation ago. Texas sits atop the AP rankings but faces a critical road test against a Tennessee side that can play good defense and has SEC title ambitions of its own.

2 Texas at 14 Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas -5.5

Illinois at 7 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -26.5

Sam Houston at 11 Texas Tech

Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | TNT

Line: Texas Tech -34.5

Wake Forest at 16 Louisville

Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Louisville -12.5

Afternoon College Football Games

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Two of the ranked-on-ranked matchups kick off in the afternoon slate, one in the SEC and the other in the Big Ten, as Ole Miss comes off its big win over LSU by going on the road against undefeated and newly ranked Florida, while Michigan squares off at home against another stout Iowa defense.

3 Notre Dame at Purdue

Sat., Sept. 26 | 2 p.m. | Peacock

Line: Notre Dame -27.5

Oklahoma at 2 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Georgia -13.5

4 Ole Miss at 21 Florida

Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Florida -3.5

15 Utah at Iowa State

Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Utah -7.5

17 Iowa at 18 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Michigan -5.5

25 Houston at Georgia Southern

Sat., Sept. 26 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Houston -17.5

Primetime College Football Schedule

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Three consequential games under the lights, two in the SEC and another in the Big Ten out west, as USC puts its shaky defensive unit against a potent Oregon attack coming off an 84-0 rout last week, while Lane Kiffin and LSU return to meet a Texas A&M squad that just lost to unranked Kentucky, and newly-ranked Mississippi State is back home to meet Missouri in conference play.

Wisconsin at 13 Penn State

Sat., Sept. 26 | 5 p.m. | Peacock

Line: Penn State -10

Central Michigan at 6 Miami

Sat., Sept. 26 | 6:30 p.m. | The CW

Line: Miami -41.5

South Carolina at 8 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Alabama -12.5

23 Texas A&M at 10 LSU

Sat., Sept. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: LSU -8.5

20 Oregon at 12 USC

Sat., Sept. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Oregon -3.5

19 Missouri at 24 Mississippi State

Sat., Sept. 26 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Mississippi State -6

Missouri State at 22 SMU

Sat., Sept. 26 | 9 p.m. | ACCN

Line: SMU -33.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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