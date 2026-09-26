College Football Today: Week 4 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
In a college football season with few matchups involving ranked teams on the same field, the Week 4 action getting underway today brings us six ranked-on-ranked games, all involving contenders in either the SEC or Big Ten.
That should guarantee another eventful reaction when AP top 25 pollsters come together to assemble the latest national rankings coming out of this weekend. Here’s how you can watch the action unfold across the country.
College Football Games Today: Week 4 Scores, Schedule for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings
College GameDay is on site on Rocky Top to watch one Manning take the field where another Manning became a legend a generation ago. Texas sits atop the AP rankings but faces a critical road test against a Tennessee side that can play good defense and has SEC title ambitions of its own.
LIVE: Week 4 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
2 Texas at 14 Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -5.5
Illinois at 7 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -26.5
Sam Houston at 11 Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | TNT
Line: Texas Tech -34.5
Wake Forest at 16 Louisville
Sat., Sept. 26 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Louisville -12.5
Afternoon College Football Games
Two of the ranked-on-ranked matchups kick off in the afternoon slate, one in the SEC and the other in the Big Ten, as Ole Miss comes off its big win over LSU by going on the road against undefeated and newly ranked Florida, while Michigan squares off at home against another stout Iowa defense.
3 Notre Dame at Purdue
Sat., Sept. 26 | 2 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Notre Dame -27.5
Oklahoma at 2 Georgia
Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Georgia -13.5
4 Ole Miss at 21 Florida
Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Florida -3.5
15 Utah at Iowa State
Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Utah -7.5
17 Iowa at 18 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Michigan -5.5
25 Houston at Georgia Southern
Sat., Sept. 26 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Houston -17.5
Primetime College Football Schedule
Three consequential games under the lights, two in the SEC and another in the Big Ten out west, as USC puts its shaky defensive unit against a potent Oregon attack coming off an 84-0 rout last week, while Lane Kiffin and LSU return to meet a Texas A&M squad that just lost to unranked Kentucky, and newly-ranked Mississippi State is back home to meet Missouri in conference play.
Wisconsin at 13 Penn State
Sat., Sept. 26 | 5 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Penn State -10
Central Michigan at 6 Miami
Sat., Sept. 26 | 6:30 p.m. | The CW
Line: Miami -41.5
South Carolina at 8 Alabama
Sat., Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Alabama -12.5
23 Texas A&M at 10 LSU
Sat., Sept. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -8.5
20 Oregon at 12 USC
Sat., Sept. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Oregon -3.5
19 Missouri at 24 Mississippi State
Sat., Sept. 26 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -6
Missouri State at 22 SMU
Sat., Sept. 26 | 9 p.m. | ACCN
Line: SMU -33.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.