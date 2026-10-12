College Football Strength of Schedule Rankings Entering Week 7

Ever since the advent of the playoff system, the perceived quality of a college football team’s schedule has always featured as an important aspect of the various metrics the selection committee looks into when saying who makes, and doesn’t make, the field.

Which college football teams have the most difficult schedules remaining in the 2026 season? For that, let’s turn to the College Football Power Index predictive model to get a closer look at who faces what going forward.

Ohio State’s Big Ten Gauntlet

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The Buckeyes own the nation’s No. 1 ranked most difficult remaining strength of schedule, according to the latest simulations provided by the model.

At 5-1, Ohio State has already navigated a competitive slate, including a one-point loss at Texas in a game they led by 20 at one point.

The road ahead features a high-stakes trip to undefeated Indiana this week, followed by road games at USC and Nebraska, plus home dates against Oregon and Michigan.

Surviving this stretch intact would cement a strong College Football Playoff résumé and position the Buckeyes for one of the top four playoff seeds down the line. Any more mistakes, and their postseason ambitions could take a critical hit.

SEC Dominance in Remaining Difficulty

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Missouri (No. 2) and LSU (No. 3) highlight the continued depth in the SEC, which comprised eight of the 10 most difficult schedules in college football going forward.

Mizzou, sitting at 5-1, faces Ole Miss this week before a murderer’s row slate that includes, at home against Texas, at Georgia, home to Kentucky, and then Oklahoma. Getting through that late-season slate could either elevate the Tigers’ playoff case or expose limitations against top-tier competition.

LSU, at 4-2 after a narrow overtime loss at Kentucky, must still navigate Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama and Texas at home, and at Tennessee, a remaining schedule that ranks among the most unforgiving, testing Lane Kiffin’s squad in consecutive high-leverage environments.

Texas A&M (No. 4), Florida (No. 6), Auburn (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 9), and Arkansas (No. 10) round out a top 10 once again heavily tilted toward the SEC.

Florida and Auburn, in particular, face additional ranked tests that will clarify their postseason viability, while Tennessee’s remaining home slate against Alabama, Kentucky, and LSU keeps the Vols firmly in the conversation or puts them out of it.

USC and Broader Implications

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USC slots in at No. 5 remaining strength of schedule, reflecting a challenging Big Ten close that includes a home date against Ohio State.

Across the board, these rankings reinforce a familiar narrative: power-conference teams with the most difficult remaining schedules face the steepest climb toward December relevance.

As the playoff picture sharpens, results against these elevated opponents will carry outsized weight in committee evaluations and national rankings. The next several weeks will separate true contenders from pretenders on the nation’s toughest remaining paths.