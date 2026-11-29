Another weekend brought more chaos for the college football rankings.

The 2026 regular season finale Rivalry Week matchups brought us a little more confusion for AP top 25 pollsters to sort out in the new ballot as we head into Bowl Season.

A pair of top-ten ranked AP teams lost their games on the last Saturday of the regular season, including results in the SEC and Big Ten that will have massive College Football Playoff implications.

Who is moving up, and down, the rankings after Rivalry Week?

Rankings reflect AP top 25 poll

Moving down: Alabama

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Last week’s ranking: No. 6

A playoff selection committee that has been in love with the Crimson Tide now has to square that confidence with its surprise 30-23 loss at home to unranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama’s 91-game win streak at home against unranked teams is over, giving Auburn its first win in Tuscaloosa since the Cam Newton game in 2010, and suddenly the selection committee has a giant decision to make about who the Crimson Tide are, or were.

Once upon a time, this was a No. 3 seed despite having losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Now it’s a 9-3 team that will go into Selection Sunday with nothing certain and serious arguments against it.

Bama doesn’t have a win against a playoff ranked team, has just one victory against a team with more than seven wins, that game being against 8-4 Kentucky.

Moving up: Ohio State

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Last week’s ranking: No. 25

AP pollsters saw something in the Buckeyes a week ago to keep them in the rankings despite their loss at Nebraska. Whatever it was, it was on display against Michigan.

Bo Jackson ran for 170 violent yards and 3 touchdowns while Jeremiah Smith set the Big Ten’s all-time record with a 20th TD catch this season, one of three on the day, to put away the Wolverines in a 45-0 massacre, the biggest beatdown in The Game, ever.

Sure, it doesn’t put the 8-4 Buckeyes back in the playoff bracket. Still, winning this game, in this way, isn’t nothing, either. It’s a very meaningful result, just when one was desperately needed.

But it has to be the first step in a much better 2027 season. And that’s still for Ryan Day to prove.

Moving down: UCLA

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Last week’s ranking: No. 10

A week ago, the AP top 25 voters stuck to their usual custom, dropping a top-five ranked loser to just inside the top-ten, in the mood to forgive a single slip-up, after UCLA lost a three-overtime decision, and their quarterback to injury, at Michigan.

But after what transpired against USC, and with basically their playoff hopes on the line, the Bruins laid a massive egg in their own stadium. Now everything seems lost.

Just about everything was on the line for UCLA coming into Saturday. Instead, they were embarrassed by their rivals in a 45-10 rout. Their defense looked completely helpless and their ground game mustered all of 1.9 yards per carry.

Moving up: Oklahoma

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Last week’s ranking: No. 19

At one point on the road against Missouri, the Sooners trailed by a seemingly insurmountable 20 points. And with how this offense has looked much of the year, you could be forgiven for thinking the cause was lost.

Instead, embattled quarterback John Mateer spearheaded a spirited comeback, hitting tight end Rocky Beers for 123 yards and a score, and putting the unit in position to kick the decisive field goal to win the regular season finale.

That puts Oklahoma at 6-3 in SEC competition to finish the season, and after sitting at just 4-4 overall midseason, caps off a remarkable four-game win streak to close out, one that included signature wins against three ranked opponents.

Moving down: Missouri

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Last week’s ranking: No. 24

Only two ranked teams in college football history have ever had a 20-0 lead against an opponent at home and lost that game. One was Cal in 1993. The other was Missouri on Saturday.

After building that advantage, the Tigers instead were outscored 27-11 in the second half and ran for all of 17 yards. Now, after winning 11 games in 2023 and 10 games in 2024, Eli Drinkwitz’s outfit is 15-10 in the last two seasons.

And to think the AP voters were generous enough to put Mizzou back in the rankings after last week’s win against Kentucky.

That win stopped a two-game losing skid, but they repaid the pollsters’ confidence by blowing the finale and sputtering to a 4-5 finish in SEC competition.

Moving up: USC

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Last week’s ranking: No. 15

With more than a few commentators looking to run Lincoln Riley out of town, the Trojans’ coach once again disproved his doubters by taking apart a UCLA team that seemed destined for a high College Football Playoff seed.

And he did it with a cast of young prospects from that top-ranked recruiting class. Three of USC’s leading receivers in the game were part of that haul, and freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle helped create a pair of turnovers while finishing with more than a dozen sacks on the year.

Sure, the Trojans still aren’t in the playoff themselves, and haven’t been in Riley’s tenure. But there are still modest advances this team is making here and there that he can use to justify his position going forward.

Moving down: Oregon

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Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Coming into Rivalry Week, the Ducks were clinging to a place just two steps removed from being inside the College Football Playoff.

All they had to do was beat Washington, and they would play for the Big Ten championship. Win that, and they’re in the playoff.

The trouble is, Oregon isn’t playing for the Big Ten title now, not after losing at home to a Huskies squad that took down Indiana and the Ducks in consecutive Saturdays.

Moving up: Boise State

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Last week’s ranking: No. 22

The AP voters were more tolerant of the Broncos’ surprise loss to San Diego State a week ago — the CFP room dropped them entirely — but the Pac-12 title favorites rebounded this week by rallying to beat Colorado State in a 49-28 game on the road.

Boise State is still the favorite from the Group of Six ranks to make the College Football Playoff. It can basically clinch with a win against San Diego State in the rematch next week, this time for the Pac-12 conference championship.