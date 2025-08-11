College Football HQ

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time

These college football teams have earned the most confidence from AP top 25 voters in the preseason rankings.

James Parks

Hope springs eternal for teams included in the AP top 25 preseason college football rankings, and these schools have earned the most hope from voters since the very first poll in 1950.
In this story:

There have been weekly AP top 25 college football rankings dating back to 1936, but the preseason poll is a newer innovation, first appearing in 1950.

Then as now, the polls have been dominated by the same blue-blood programs that have helped define the sport since the beginning.

And that includes the 2025 preseason rankings, topped by national champion favorite Texas, with Penn State right behind, embodying the dominance the SEC and Big Ten have on the polls.

What schools have earned the most preseason attention over the decades? These are the most successful college football teams to appear in the initial rankings...

College football teams with most AP Top 25 preseason rankings appearances

10. Tennessee Volunteers

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Appearances: 45

Tennessee in 2025: No. 24

Big Orange has appeared in 58.7 percent of all AP top 25 preseason rankings since the beginning, with an average ranking of No. 12 when making an appearance in the early poll.

--

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Appearances: 46

Nebraska in 2025: Unranked

While the Cornhuskers didn't appear in the preseason rankings the last two seasons, they have earned a spot in 60.5 percent of the early polls, boasting an average position of 8.3 in those rankings.

--

8. Penn State Nittany Lions

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Appearances: 51

Penn State in 2025: No. 2

A top-10 team in this preseason's polls, the Nittany Lions have averaged out at No. 11 in the early rankings, and have appeared in 67.1 percent of all the preseason rankings since 1950.

--

7. Michigan Wolverines

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Appearances: 54

Michigan in 2025: No. 14

While the Wolverines have slipped in the last two preseason rankings, from No. 9 to No. 14 this year, they have made 71.1 percent of all preseason polls with an average position of 7.8 all-time.

--

6. Texas Longhorns

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Appearances: 58

Texas in 2025: No. 1

The Longhorns have debuted at No. 9 on average in all the preseason polls since the beginning, and have appeared in 76 percent of all the early rankings, but earned their very first No. 1 position in the initial AP rankings for the very first time in 2025.

--

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Appearances: 59

Alabama in 2025: No. 8

Bama has appeared in 77.6 percent of all preseason AP football rankings and own an average position of 7.1 when taking them all together over the years.

--

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Appearances: 62

Notre Dame in 2025: No. 6

Another top-10 team this preseason, the Fighting Irish, who played for the national championship last season, have appeared in 81.6 percent of all the early rankings and averaged out at 9.1 in those appearances.

--

3. USC Trojans

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Appearances: 63

USC in 2025: Unranked

The Men of Troy have averaged out at 9.9 on average in their preseason poll appearances, and have been included in 82.9 percent of all the early AP polls all-time, but missed out entirely in 2025.

--

2. Oklahoma Sooners

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Appearances: 67

Oklahoma in 2025: No. 18

One of the game's most accomplished programs, OU has earned a position in 88 percent of all the preseason rankings with an average position of 7.1 in those early polls.

--

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances all time
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Appearances: 72

Ohio State in 2025: No. 3

The only program to appear in more than 90 percent of the preseason polls and appear over 70 times, the Buckeyes have been voted on in 94.7 percent of early rankings with an average position of 8.1 in that time.

-

--

