College football transfer portal team rankings for 2025
Like it or not, the transfer portal has forever changed college football. With the introduction of immediate eligibility for first-time transfer players, the way coaches and schools are able to make and remake their rosters now includes something like the equivalent of a free agency period.
The first transfer portal window opened and closed back in December, allowing scores of players to ease out of their prior commitments and try their luck at another school in 2025.
And in due course, the spring transfer window will repeat the process all over again once spring football practice is over, opening up on April 16 and staying open for 10 days to allow players and rosters to make their final adjustments before the 2025 season begins in earnest.
Where does that leave everything as we look ahead to 2025 spring football practice? Here is our ranking of the 10 schools that got the most from the portal this early preseason when accounting for player value added to their rosters.
10. Texas A&M
Transfers in: 14
Biggest gain: WR Kevin Concepcion
Biggest loss: WR Noah Thomas
Concepcion had nearly 1,300 yards and 16 touchdown grabs over two seasons with the Wolfpack, and helped offset the loss of Thomas, who caught 8 touchdowns off 34 grabs in 2024 for A&M.
9. Kentucky
Transfers in: 19
Biggest gain: Edge Mi’Quise Grace
Biggest loss: LB Jayvant Brown
Considered a top-dozen edge rusher in the 2025 transfer class, Grace was Defensive Player of the Year in the Missouri Valley Conference after picking up 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.
8. Auburn
Transfers in: 16
Biggest gain: WR Eric Singleton
Biggest loss: QB Walker White
Singleton was the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2025 transfer portal cycle, according to a consensus of the recruiting services after he had over 700 yards receiving and scored 4 all-purpose touchdowns with Georgia Tech last season.
7. Florida State
Transfers in: 16
Biggest gain: WR Duce Robinson
Biggest loss: Edge Patrick Payton
Payton had 35 stops and 4 sacks last season for the Seminoles, but packed up for LSU this offseason, while Robinson caught 5 touchdowns and averaged almost 18 yards per catch for USC a year ago before switching to Florida State in December.
6. Missouri
Transfers in: 17
Biggest gain: Edge Damon Wilson
Biggest loss: DL Williams Nwaneri
Losing their most promising defensive lineman was tough for the Tigers, but they acquired a potential star in Wilson, a former five-star prospect in the 2023 class, in addition to wide receiver Kevin Coleman, Jr., who had 932 yards receiving and 9 TDs last year.
-
5. Miami
Transfers in: 11
Biggest gain: QB Carson Beck
Biggest loss: WR Isaiah Horton
It appeared Beck was angling for the NFL Draft, but the former Georgia quarterback changed his mind and landed with the Hurricanes in a bombshell move that insiders estimate cost around $4 million in NIL compensation. He threw for over 7,400 yards and 52 TDs the last two years.
4. Oregon
Transfers in: 9
Biggest gain: OT Isaiah World
Biggest loss: QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele
Bringing on a former 5-star offensive tackle is always good news, especially when you’re breaking in a new quarterback, as the Ducks will be when Dante Moore likely takes the field, and he’ll be aided by other prominent gets like wide receiver Malik Benson and tailback Makhi Hughes.
3. Texas Tech
Transfers in: 17
Biggest gain: Edge Romello Height
Biggest loss: WR Micah Hudson
Height comes into his sixth season of college football with his fourth program, and in 36 career games has 73 total stops with 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Hudson was Tech’s first five-star recruit in the modern era, but he elected to transfer to Texas A&M, and then reports emerged that he was stepping away from football temporarily.
2. Ole Miss
Transfers in: 22
Biggest gain: Edge Princewill Umanmielen
Biggest loss: OT Micah Pettus
Another star edge rusher for Portal King Lane Kiffin, signing the brother of one of the Rebels’ top outgoing linemen, this one playing for Nebraska the last two seasons, recording 35 stops in 17 career appearances over the last two seasons.
Tight end Luke Hasz is another promising acquisition, as the former Arkansas transfer has 7 career touchdowns in 17 games while covering 577 total yards.
1. LSU
Transfers in: 16
Biggest gain: Edge Patrick Payton
Biggest loss: WR C.J. Daniels
The top-ranked edge rusher in the 2025 transfer cycle, Payton turned down the NFL Draft for another year of college ball, recording 80 stops and 16 sacks while busting up 13 passes over the last three seasons at Florida State, where he was ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.
