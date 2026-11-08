Upsets Today in College Football: Top 25 Biggest Losers in Week 10

Week 10 delivered decisive blows to several ranked programs, reshaping the College Football Playoff landscape and setting up a turbulent late season stretch.

Here are the clearest instant losers from another chaotic Saturday.

Yeah, so Ohio State’s season might be over

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We didn’t expect any of this to happen,” Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said.

Neither did Ohio State fans, who were enraged, confused, and dismayed at the sight of watching their team drop a 41-28 decision against Oregon at the Horseshoe.

At the worst possible time, too. Sitting on two losses and playing a replacement quarterback, the Buckeyes needed to rely on their ground game and defense to pull through and keep their playoff hopes intact.

For a time, the ground game did, building a 14-0 lead behind Bo Jackson’s touchdowns. But the defense eventually fell apart after Oregon executed a successful fake punt. In the end, it was Ohio State’s second-worst home loss in Day’s tenure.

With three losses now on the résumé and a backup quarterback situation still unresolved, Ohio State’s path to the 12-team field has narrowed sharply. If not closed entirely.

Even a strong finish may not be enough without significant chaos above them. The committee has shown little patience for high-profile teams that lose at home in November.

Lane Kiffin flops against Alabama. Again.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Livvy Dunne, Shaq, and even Kevin Costner were alongside Lane Kiffin on the Tiger Walk ahead of Saturday’s big matchup. Unfortunately, they couldn’t help them on the field against Alabama.

Sixty minutes later, Kiffin dropped to 0-6 in his career against the Crimson Tide, his old archnemesis in the SEC who once again got the better of him at a critical time of the season.

LSU dropped $91 million in Kiffin’s lap to put this team in the national championship race, but were drummed out of their own stadium in a 31-13 loss to Kalen DeBoer’s team.

"HEY, LANE- F*CK YOU!"



A fan in Baton Rouge voices their displeasure with Lane Kiffin while Alabama is blowing out LSU, as heard on the ABC broadcast. 🏈🎙️🔊 pic.twitter.com/CTbbyljv9m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2026

With the loss, the Tigers are now 6-3 and more importantly 0-3 against teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. While they’ve looked good against unranked opponents, once again they failed to play up to the elite competition on their schedule.

LSU still has some opportunities to earn back the committee’s favor. They play Texas and Tennessee, two chances to beat ranked teams. But right now, Kiffin has not coached up to the massive hype that brought him to Death Valley.

BYU loses the Holy War at the worst time

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You have to give BYU credit. They rallied after falling behind by two touchdowns on the road against arch-rival BYU in a game both sides desperately needed.

But in the end, four very costly interceptions from Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier conspired against the Big 12 title hopefuls in a 28-20 loss to the Utes.

That doubled Bachmeier’s entire giveaway total this season, which is now in some peril after this performance combined with BYU’s loss at unranked UCF a couple weeks ago.

BYU HAD A SHOT TO SCORE IN THE WANING SECONDS OF THE HOLY WAR 😱 pic.twitter.com/4eBaMDTIii — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 7, 2026

Although the Cougs scored 20 unanswered points of their own, none of them came in what was a scoreless fourth quarter. Their five drives in the third and fourth frames resulted in: interception, punt, punt, interception, interception.

BYU is now in some rough waters when it comes to earning College Football Playoff consideration. The win against Notre Dame still looks good, but it may not be enough to get this program to the Big 12 Championship Game again.