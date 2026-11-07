The 2026 college football season moves into the final month, and nothing appears to be settled. That could change today as the Week 10 schedule sorts things out a little more.

Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee will be keeping a close eye on what happens with several different games involving ranked teams on the same field.

College Football Today: Week 10 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

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All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Early College Football Schedule

7 BYU at 3 Utah

Sat., Nov. 7 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Utah -4.5

The Holy War takes on major Big 12 title and playoff implications as undefeated Utah hosts BYU. Utah has looked like one of the most complete teams in the country, while BYU needs a signature road win to stay firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation. Expect a physical, low-scoring battle that could decide the conference’s top seed.

5 UCLA at Minnesota

Sat., Nov. 7 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: UCLA -5.5

UCLA remains one of the surprise undefeated stories of the season and travels to Minneapolis as a solid favorite. The Bruins’ defense has forced turnovers at an elite rate, but Minnesota’s physical style and home atmosphere could keep this closer than expected if UCLA’s offense struggles to find rhythm.

10 Texas at 19 Missouri

Sat., Nov. 7 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas -2.5

A critical SEC road test for Texas against a Missouri team that has been strong at home and is climbing the rankings. Both sides are 6-2 and fighting for positioning in a crowded conference race. A loss here would significantly damage either team’s playoff hopes heading into the final stretch.

Afternoon College Football Games

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Texas A&M at 23 South Carolina

Sat., Nov. 7 | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Line: South Carolina -7

South Carolina hosts Texas A&M looking to protect its ranking and build momentum after recent positive results. The Gamecocks have been dangerous at Williams-Brice Stadium, while the Aggies continue searching for consistency in a difficult SEC schedule.

9 Alabama at 15 LSU

Sat., Nov. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: LSU -6

One of the SEC’s most storied rivalries returns to Death Valley with both teams sitting at 6-2. Alabama needs a statement road win to climb back into stronger playoff positioning, while LSU has the home-field advantage and recent form on its side in a game that rarely disappoints.

Oregon at 11 Ohio State

Sat., Nov. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Ohio State -7.5

Ohio State returns home after its shocking loss to USC and a steep drop in the rankings. With a true freshman under center, the Buckeyes face a dangerous Oregon team capable of exploiting defensive gaps. This is a must-win atmosphere in Columbus if Ohio State wants to keep its playoff path alive.

Merrimack at 14 Wake Forest

Sat., Nov. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Wake Forest -47.5

Wake Forest looks to stay perfect against non-conference competition and keep its ACC title hopes intact. The Demon Deacons have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the conference and should handle business at home.

Cincinnati at 17 Houston

Sat., Nov. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Houston -10.5

Houston aims to stay hot at home and strengthen its standing in the Big 12 race. Cincinnati has shown flashes but will be hard-pressed to keep pace with a Cougars offense that has been productive throughout the season.

Primetime College Football Schedule

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20 Boise State at Colorado State

Sat., Nov. 7 | 6 p.m. | USA Network

Line: Boise State -17.5

Boise State continues its strong Group of Six campaign on the road. The Broncos remain the clear favorite to claim an automatic playoff berth and should handle a Colorado State team that has struggled for consistency.

8 Kentucky at 16 Tennessee

Sat., Nov. 7 | 6:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Tennessee -6.5

Kentucky’s impressive season faces its biggest road test yet in Knoxville. Tennessee needs a strong home performance to stay relevant in the SEC and keep its own ranking from sliding further. Neyland Stadium should provide a raucous backdrop for this matchup.

1 Miami at 4 Notre Dame

Sat., Nov. 7 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -7.5

The clear game of the week. Undefeated Miami travels to South Bend for a rare top-five showdown that will heavily influence the first College Football Playoff rankings. Notre Dame just gained a huge advantage as Canes stud wideout Malachi Toney is out with an ankle injury.

2 Georgia at 12 Ole Miss

Sat., Nov. 7 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Georgia -3.5

Georgia hits the road to face a dangerous Ole Miss squad in Oxford. The Bulldogs are looking to solidify their standing as a top contender, while the Rebels have the talent and home environment to pull off a major upset in a high-stakes SEC night game.

21 Iowa at Northwestern

Sat., Nov. 7 | 7:30 p.m. | FOX

Line: Northwestern -2.5

Iowa looks to protect its ranking on the road against a Northwestern team that has played spoiler before. The Hawkeyes’ defense remains their strength, and a solid road win would further strengthen their case for a strong finish.

Oklahoma at 25 Florida

Sat., Nov. 7 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Florida -6.5

Florida hosts Oklahoma in a must-have game for both sides after recent struggles. The Gators need a home win to stabilize their ranking, while Oklahoma is still searching for answers in a difficult first season in the SEC.

West Virginia at 13 Texas Tech

Sat., Nov. 7 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas Tech -17.5

Texas Tech aims to stay firmly in the Big 12 title race with a dominant home performance. The Red Raiders have been one of the more consistent teams in the conference and should handle West Virginia in Lubbock.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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