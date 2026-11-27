It’s the day after Thanksgiving. Everyone is stuffed and hungover, and there’s college football on your television screen today. God bless America.

And there’s plenty still on the line. Five games are poised to kick off on Friday across the country, and six College Football Playoff ranked teams are taking part.

That includes two of the top three and one Big Ten insurgent on the outside of the bubble looking to force the selection committee into a tough decision.

25 Nebraska at 13 Iowa

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Fri., Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. on CBS

The Hawkeyes (9-2) remain firmly in the Big Ten conversation with a physical, defense-first identity that travels well in late November. Winning this game and getting considerable outside help still keeps them in the conference championship picture.

Nebraska (7-4) has been competitive and is newly ranked after beating Ohio State at home last week, but faces a significant challenge against Iowa’s stout front seven and home environment. Expect a low-scoring, field-position battle where turnovers and special teams will likely decide the outcome.

Line: Iowa -4.5 | Total: 40.5

Mississippi State at 22 Ole Miss

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Fri., Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. on ABC

It’s Egg Bowl time once again. The Rebels played themselves out of playoff contention at 7-4, but still have a very explosive offense that can put up some serious points at home.

Mississippi State (5-6) wants to slow the game down and create some chaos in the trenches, but Ole Miss’ talent edge should allow them to control this matchup and pull away in the second half.

Line: Ole Miss -19.5 | Total: 56.5

20 Florida at Florida State

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Fri., Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Florida travels to Tallahassee for the Sunshine Showdown. The Gators (7-4) enter as favorites after winning two straight games, while Florida State (5-6) is fighting for bowl eligibility after firing head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida’s balanced attack and improved defensive play give them the edge, though the hostile environment and rivalry intensity always make this a competitive contest. A road win would further strengthen Florida’s postseason résumé.

Line: Florida -6 | Total: 53.5

3 Texas at Texas A&M

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Fri., Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

The Longhorns (9-2) remain one of the stronger teams in the SEC and are heavy favorites against a struggling Texas A&M side (4-7). They just moved into the No. 3 ranking in the playoff bracket and are in good position to play for the SEC title.

Texas’ superior defense and quarterback play should allow them to control the tempo, though the Aggies’ home crowd could potentially make things uncomfortable. A decisive road victory would solidify Texas’ standing heading into selection day.

Line: Texas -11.5 | Total: 40.5

West Virginia at 2 Utah

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Fri., Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. on Fox

Utah stayed undefeated with a big win at TCU last week, clinching a place in the Big 12 Championship Game. Either way, the Utes look like a lock for the playoff, but they would still like to avoid giving the selection committee any ammunition to change that.

West Virginia (5-6) faces an uphill battle against Utah’s balanced offense led by dynamic quarterback Devon Dampier and what has been an opportunistic defense.

The Mountaineers play the sixth-worst scoring defense in college football, allowing almost five touchdowns per game.

Line: Utah -25.5 | Total: 68.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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