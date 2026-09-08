Heisman Trophy Index: Major Stars Shine Brightest Over Opening Weekend

College football is back and feels so good. Although it was a weekend full of blowouts, college football's biggest stars flexed their muscles in big ways all weekend long.

From a new dynamic duo in Miami to a bevy of future first-rounders who showed their mettle, Week 1 of college football had some strong showings despite the slate only featuring one ranked matchup.

Heisman hopefuls from Week 1

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, QB): The dual-threat star shook off a slow start and two turnovers to post 396 yards of total offense (336 passing, 60 rushing) and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). This performance holds more weight, too, considering it was the lone ranked matchup of the weekend against Louisville.

Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB): The Bulldogs signal caller was unbelievable against Tennessee State, completing 15 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three scores.

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) stands in the pocket against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR): Smitty continues to showcase his dominance after an eight-catch, 151-yard, two-TD outing against Ball State. He’d be higher on this list if there wasn’t another meddling WR out there.

Fazion Brandon (Tennessee, QB): The top incoming freshman in 2026, the former five-star QB put on a show in his college debut. He totaled 294 yards (226 passing, 68 rushing) and five TDs (three passing, two rushing) in a dominant win over Furman.

Mason Heintschel (Pitt, QB): One of the more eye-popping statlines this weekend came from the Panthers' QB. He tied a Pitt record of seven TD passes, as he also tallied a career-high 453 passing yards in a win over Miami (Ohio).

5) Sam Leavitt (LSU, QB)

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt's Death Valley debut went according to plan. His Tigers completely handled Clemson, and he looked to be all the way back from the foot surgery that hampered him in 2025.

Not only did Leavitt account for 343 yards of offense (230 passing, 113 rushing), he also finished with three scores on the day, including two on the ground.

That dual-threat capability is what made Leavitt so dangerous during his run to the College Football Playoffs with Arizona State in 2024. Now under Lane Kiffin's leadership at LSU, he will have a chance at winning the Heisman if he stacks more wins with this level of play.

4) Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not a pretty start for Oregon in its thrilling win over Boise State. But Moore was the difference, as he posted 378 passing yards and three scores to hold off the Broncos.

Regarded by many as the best QB in college football, Moore should be in the Heisman running all season. Especially when factoring in that he plays on what may be the best roster in college football.

So, as long as Moore is the center of the Ducks' success, he should garner Heisman hype all year long.

3) Jayden Maiava (USC, QB)

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having played in both Weeks 0 and 1, Maiava has been able to put more tape out than other players thus far. And what he showed against Fresno State only extends on the hot streak he's off to.

The Trojans' QB had 349 passing yards and three touchdown passes against the Bulldogs to push USC to 2-0. Across two games, the senior has as many total TDs as he does incompletions (six).

Maiava's competition will be improving from Fresno State and San Jose State soon. But meanwhile, he will look to keep his Hesiman-level play up with matchups against Louisiana and Rutgers next.

2) Darian Mensah (Miami, FL, QB)

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) stands in the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a way to start things out for the Duke transfer. Mensah became acquainted with the Hurricanes faithful in a romp at Stanford.

The junior signal caller was unconscious, going 27 for 30 with 405 passing yards and five TD tosses.

It's crazy to say this, though; he was not the best player on the field for Miami. And that may be what holds Mensah back in the longrun when it comes to the Heisman race.

1) Malachi Toney (Miami, FL, WR)

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs after the catch for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a historically great freshman campaign, what did Toney do to open up his sophomore season? A calm 12 receptions for 234 yards and three scores against the Cardinal. That's how you become the new odds on favorite to win the Heisman.

Of those 234 yards, 182 of them came in the first half. Toney could have very easily gone for over 300 if he had played more second-half snaps.

Toney versus Smith may be the weekly debate fans argue throughout 2026. But to start out the season, it looks like Toney is up by one as the new favorite to win college football's top honor.

Malachi Toney is truly unguardable…if only the Heisman wasn’t a QB award. pic.twitter.com/dbm1gb8ROu — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 5, 2026

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