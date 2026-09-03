2026 ACC Quarterback Power Rankings Ahead of Week 1

Turnover is present throughout the ACC at quarterback in 2026.

11 different ACC programs went shopping for new quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal. SMU, Pittsburgh, NC State, California and Syracuse are the only programs in the league to return starters, and Clemson promoted Christopher Vizzina from within.

Five of the league's starters already have a game under their belt: Billy Edwards (North Carolina), Beau Pribula (Virginia), CJ Bailey (NC State), Ashton Daniels (Florida State) and Davis Warren (Stanford) all took the field in Week 0.

Most of these quarterbacks added a solid first chapter to their season.

Some highs included an efficient day on the ground and in the air for Pribula against NC State and a 60-yard go-ahead touchdown drive for Warren in a win over Hawaii. Bailey was the only one who suffered, completing 12 of 23 pass attempts for 84 yards and an interception in the loss to Virginia.

Below, we rank the eight best quarterbacks in the ACC entering Week 1 of the 2026 season.

8. Lincoln Kienholz (Louisville)

Lincoln Kienholz (3) tosses a lateral during drills at University of Louisville football practice on March 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeff Brohm successfully guided Louisville to nine or more wins in his previous three seasons on the job while starting three different quarterbacks. Kienholz marks the fourth starter in four years, but he is the first of these quarterbacks without prior starting experience, as he backed up a trio of starters at Ohio State.

Kienholz will receive a fiery baptism in the Cardinals’ opening matchup against Ole Miss in Nashville on Sunday (7:30 p.m. EDT, ABC). The Rebels’ stout defensive front and portal-heavy secondary and linebacking corps present an extreme challenge for a first-year starting quarterback.

7. Ethan Grunkenmeyer (Virginia Tech)

Grunkenmeyer’s introduction as a starting quarterback was a rough one; he took over for an injured Drew Allar, making his first start directly after Penn State parted with James Franklin. The Nittany Lions lost their first three games to start the back half of the season, but Grunkenmeyer led them to victories in each of his last four starts.

Virginia Tech begins the Franklin era with VMI at 7:30 p.m. EDT on the ACC Network. The Hokies avoid Power Four competition until their trip to Maryland on Sept. 19, allowing Grunkenmeyer to build confidence early.

6. Steve Angeli (Syracuse)

Sep 6, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) looks to throw against the UConn Huskies during the first half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Syracuse has consistently placed its starting quarterbacks in comfortable situations under Fran Brown. Before the Achilles tear, Angeli was on pace to throw for over 3,000 yards and close to 30 touchdowns by the end of 2025.

The Orange faces New Hampshire to open the 2026 season (Noon EDT, ACC Network). A matchup with an FCS team presents the perfect opportunity for Angeli to work out the kinks before conference play begins in Week 2.

5. Beau Pribula (Virginia)

Pribula looked at home in Virginia’s run-heavy offense, rushing for 110 yards in its dominant victory over NC State. The question that remains unanswered is whether or not he can deliver big-time throws in the clutch; Pribula aired it out a few times in the victory, but the Cavaliers were never truly in need of a big throw against the Wolfpack.

Virginia gets Week 1 off since it played a Week 0 game. It gets a matchup with Norfolk State in Week 2, creating a nice two-week buffer between meetings with Power Four defenses for Pribula.

4. Mason Heintschel (Pittsburgh)

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) takes the field with teammates during the first half of the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh named Heintschel its starting quarterback over current Virginia backup Eli Holstein five games into the 2025 season. As a true freshman, Heintschel finished with a 6-3 record as a starter, throwing for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns. Heintschel is working with several new targets, but running back Ja’Kyrian Turner and four starting offensive linemen all return.

The Panthers open with Miami (OH) at Acrisure Stadium (12:30 p.m. EDT, CW). The RedHawks are coming off a MAC Championship appearance and replace much of their offensive production, but the defense has enough experience together to present Heintschel with a slight challenge.

3. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal)

Sagapolutele was one of several key pieces to stay through the coaching change from Justin Wilcox to Tosh Lupoi at California. As a true freshman, Sagapolutele threw for an impressive 3,454 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Golden Bears host a revamped UCLA team to open the Lupoi era (10:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). This matchup features a duel between quarterbacks with sky-high upside, and a victory for California could catapult Sagapolutele into a pronounced sophomore jump.

2. Kevin Jennings (SMU)

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) prepares to take the snap against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings is a great enough quarterback to have a recovery center at SMU named in his honor while still playing for the Mustangs. He enters his third year as the Mustangs' starter and is under 1,500 yards away from breaking Ben Hicks’ record for the most passing yards in program history.

The Mustangs travel to Florida State for a standalone matchup on Monday night (7:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Seminoles’ secondary looked questionable against New Mexico State in Week 0, so Jennings should have a nice night to open the season.

1. Darian Mensah (Miami)

Mensah has been touted as the ACC’s top quarterback since he committed to Miami in January. He led Duke to an ACC Championship victory last season and joins an offense with significantly stronger weapons this season.

The Hurricanes travel to Stanford on Friday night to kick off their 2026 campaign (9 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Cardinal’s defense ultimately iced the victory over Hawaii in Week 0, but it allowed Micah Alejado to will the Rainbow Warriors to a fourth-quarter lead that forced its offense to rally late.